Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dragon ball, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 Drops Second Official Gameplay Video

Bandai Namco has released a second gameplay video for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3, providing a closer look at some of the mechanics.

Article Summary Bandai Namco’s second Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 gameplay video follows a Great Saiya Squad rookie through a full mission.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 battles focus on Ki management, Ki Break states, Break Smash finishers, and tactical squad combat.

New systems like Soul Assist and Soul Switch let players summon allies and channel iconic Dragon Ball fighters in battle.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 launches on PC and consoles in 2027, with West City and custom heroes driving the new story.

Bandai Namco released another new gameplay trailer for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3, going even deeper into the mechanics of the game. This time they have tyou following a rookie member of the Great Saiya Squad through a complete mission, which you can see in the video above, showing off many of the core systems as you'll take on missions with squads of up to four. You'll need to adapt to every fight while also managing your Ki and planning new tactics to take on waves of enemies and bosses. Enjoy the trailer above as the game is coming to PC and consoles sometime in 2027.

Managing Your Ki Is Important To Every Fight

In Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3, Ki is at the center of every fight. Players can drain an opponent's Ki through combos, charged attacks, and Ki Drain-type Super Attacks, forcing enemies into Ki Break status and leaving them vulnerable to Break Smash, a devastating finisher that deals significantly more damage than standard Super Attacks. Super Attacks come in multiple types, each with its own secondary effect, while Ultimate Attacks unleash powerful cinematic blows once their gauge is filled. Each character's Battle Style also influences their move set and combo chains, allowing players to fight using techniques inspired by legendary warriors such as Goku and Vegeta.

The trailer also highlights how Soul Assist works in the game, which lets players summon a Dragon Ball character to unleash one of their signature attacks once the Assist Gauge is full. Soul Switch allows players to temporarily channel a chosen character's soul, transforming their appearance and dramatically enhancing their combat abilities. Players can also awaken race-specific transformations, including Super Saiyan, with additional races and playstyles to be revealed in the future.

Abnout Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3

In Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3, players will get to explore and uncover exciting stories in West City, the vibrant new world set in AGE 1000. The latest trailer introduces Bulma and Gamma 1, who welcome players into the ranks of the Great Saiya Squad while offering a glimpse into life at West City University. Players become the protagonist who they choose to create, and, alongside beloved Dragon Ball characters, meet a cast of original characters making their debut in the franchise, including Brett, Lilica, ROM, and Tap.

Combat in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 expands the series' signature high-speed action with new ways to fight and harness the power of legendary warriors who previously protected Earth. Players can soar through West City, boosting across the battlefield and unleashing powerful Ki Attacks against enemies. The new Soul Assist system allows players to unleash a powerful attack alongside a powerful ally from the Dragon Ball universe. In addition to Soul Assist, the Soul Switch mechanic allows players to temporarily harness the power of a Dragon Ball character's soul, such as Krillin, Piccolo, Vegeta, Future Trunks, and Tien to become even stronger and gain new abilities during combat.

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