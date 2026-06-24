Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dragon ball, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 dropped a new gameplay trailer this week, showing off West City and other highlights from the upcoming game.

Article Summary Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3’s new gameplay trailer spotlights West City, Age 1000, and the game’s fresh setting.

Players explore West City, join the Great Saiyan Squad, and meet Bulma, Gamma 1, and new original characters.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 features character creation, high-speed battles, Ki Attacks, and deeper customization.

New Soul Assist and Soul Switch mechanics let players fight with allies and channel iconic Dragon Ball heroes.

Bandai Namco released a brand-new trailer this week for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3, this time giving us a fresh look at the gameplay to come. Specifically, they take us to West City, where we're given a proper introduction to several characters, as well as the environment of the town, and some of the enemies you'll run across. It's a pretty good look at the start of Age 1000 and the new world Akira Toriyama has designed based on the franchise. Enjoy the trailer above as the game is coming to PC and consoles sometime in 2027.

A New Age For a New Story: This is Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3

Age 1000 – A Whole New World. Step into a brand-new future Dragon Ball universe filled with unique, original characters brought to life by Akira Toriyama, the original author of Dragon Ball. In Age 1000, journey through the developed and vibrant West City. Explore the bustling city, encounter characters, and uncover exciting new stories. Take your place in the story and experience what awaits in West City. Guided into the ranks of the Great Saiyan Squad, you'll fight alongside allies as events there begin to take shape.

Guided into the ranks of the Great Saiyan Squad, you'll fight alongside allies as events there begin to take shape. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 delivers an action-adventure experience packed with intense battles and extensive character customization options. The game delivers an action-adventure experience packed with intense battles and extensive character customization options. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 is a completely new Dragon Ball experience, where you decide the hero you want to be in an unexplored Dragon Ball world. In Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3, the world of Dragon Ball continues to expand.

In Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3, players will get to explore and uncover exciting stories in West City, the vibrant new world set in AGE 1000. The latest trailer introduces Bulma and Gamma 1, who welcome players into the ranks of the Great Saiya Squad while offering a glimpse into life at West City University. Players become the protagonist who they choose to create, and, alongside beloved DRAGON BALL characters, meet a cast of original characters making their debut in the franchise, including Brett, Lilica, ROM, and Tap.

Combat in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 expands the series' signature high-speed action with new ways to fight and harness the power of legendary warriors who previously protected Earth. Players can soar through West City, boosting across the battlefield and unleashing powerful Ki Attacks against enemies. The new Soul Assist system allows players to unleash a powerful attack alongside a powerful ally from the Dragon Ball universe. In addition to Soul Assist, the Soul Switch mechanic allows players to temporarily harness the power of a Dragon Ball character's soul, such as Krillin, Piccolo, Vegeta, Future Trunks, and Tien to become even stronger and gain new abilities during combat.

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