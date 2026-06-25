Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dragon ball, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 Will Get a U.S. Road Tour

For those of you who want to try out Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 ahead of its release, you'll get a chance starting next month with the U.S. Road Tour.

Article Summary Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 starts its U.S. Road Tour on July 10, giving fans a chance to play an early build before launch.

The Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 tour includes stops in Texas, California, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and more.

Fans attending Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 tour events can try the game early and score special giveaway items while supplies last.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 introduces Age 1000 West City, new original characters, big battles, and deep hero customization.

Bandai Namco has decided to take Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 on the road as the game will be getting its own U.S. Road Tour. The company will be taking an early build of the title to select cities in the United States for players to try out. Sadly, a good chunk of these are in California, with only a few other options in Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Minnesota. We have more details below as the tour kicks off on July 10.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 Hits The Road This Summer

The official Road Tour will continue for the remainder of this year with stops scheduled at popular locations across the country, with each stop giving fans a chance to be among the first to experience the game before it launches and earn special giveaway items, while supplies last.

July 10-12: Dream Con (Houston, TX)

July 18-19: Anime Impulse (Santa Clara, CA)

July 23-26: San Diego Wine & Culinary Center (San Diego, CA)

August 8: Head in the Clouds (Pasadena, CA)

August 22-23: Anime Impulse (Anaheim, CA)

September 18-20: Lost Lands (Legend Valley, OH)

October 3 -4: King of Prussia Mall (King of Prussia, PA)

-4: King of Prussia Mall (King of Prussia, PA) October 16-18: Mall of America Rotunda (Bloomington, MN)

November 14-15: Camp Flog Gnaw (Los Angeles, CA)

November 21-30: LA Auto Show (Los Angeles, CA)

December 18-20: Del Amo Mall (Carson, CA)

About Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3

Age 1000 – A Whole New World. Step into a brand-new future Dragon Ball universe filled with unique, original characters brought to life by Akira Toriyama, the original author of Dragon Ball. In Age 1000, journey through the developed and vibrant West City. Explore the bustling city, encounter characters, and uncover exciting new stories. Take your place in the story and experience what awaits in West City. Guided into the ranks of the Great Saiyan Squad, you'll fight alongside allies as events there begin to take shape.

Guided into the ranks of the Great Saiyan Squad, you'll fight alongside allies as events there begin to take shape. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 delivers an action-adventure experience packed with intense battles and extensive character customization options. The game delivers an action-adventure experience packed with intense battles and extensive character customization options. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 is a completely new Dragon Ball experience, where you decide the hero you want to be in an unexplored Dragon Ball world. In Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3, the world of Dragon Ball continues to expand.

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