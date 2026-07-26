Posted in: Dragon Quest, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World Confirms December Launch

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World dropped a new trailer and images this week, along with news of its launch in December 2026.

Article Summary Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World launches December 3, 2026 on Steam and major consoles.

Befriend iconic Dragon Quest monsters, raise their stats, and build a party tailored to your playstyle.

Synthesize monsters to create stronger creatures, including surprising new combinations across the roster.

Explore a vibrant world with your monsters at your side, then test your team in online battles and tournaments.

Square Enix recently released a bunch of new images and a trailer for their upcoming game, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World, along with the official launch date. The team has been hard at work on this new RPG set in the Dragon Quest realm, where you actually befriend monsters instead of fighting them all the time. Enjoy the info and images here, as the game has been confirmed for launch on December 3, 2026, on PC via Steam and all three major consoles.

Experience a Different Side To This Fantasy Realm With Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World

In this RPG, you befriend monsters from the Dragon Quest series, raise them up, synthesize new creatures, and pit them against other monsters in battle. Join fledgling monster wranglers Bianca and Nera as they set off on the adventure of a lifetime. There's a whole host of monsters to befriend, including many familiar favorites from across the Dragon Quest series. While each monster has its own traits and attributes, they can also learn a variety of talents, allowing you to fine-tune your party to match your playstyle. Combine two monsters via synthesis to create an even stronger creature, maybe even one you've never seen before. Create a party of your favorite monsters that fight exactly the way you want. The possibilities are mind-boggling!

With the game's unique visual style, you never quite know what lies beyond the curve of the horizon. Each step forward reveals more about your surroundings, where new discoveries and fresh surprises await. Your monsters will follow you as you explore the world, so you can enjoy every adventure together. You can take any monster along with you, regardless of its type or size. Online features allow you to battle with monster wranglers the world over. With a variety of modes to enjoy, from serious tournaments to friendly matches, there's plenty to try. Send your strongest party into battle and be in with a shot at earning fantastic prizes!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!