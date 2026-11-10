Posted in: Dragon Quest, Games, Mobile Games, Square Enix | Tagged: Dragon Quest RPG The Cursed Tree and the Chosen Isle

Dragon Quest RPG The Cursed Tree and the Chosen Isle Announced

Square Enix has announced their latest mobile title in the Dragon Quest series: Dragon Quest RPG The Cursed Tree and the Chosen Isle

Article Summary Square Enix has announced Dragon Quest RPG The Cursed Tree and the Chosen Isle, a new mobile RPG due in 2027.

Dragon Quest RPG The Cursed Tree and the Chosen Isle delivers a classic turn-based adventure for iOS and Android.

Players will explore a new world, battle familiar Dragon Quest monsters, use pep powers, and build up a home base.

Closed beta sign-ups are live now, with 25,000 spots available ahead of the Dragon Quest mobile RPG test in December.

Square Enix announced and dropped the first trailer for their latest mobile title on the way: Dragon Quest RPG The Cursed Tree and the Chosen Isle. Designed to be a quick-play adventure title for iOS and Android, players will be transported into a new world within the franchise as they explore the realm and fight a variety of familiar monsters. You'll need to utilize fast strike skills and pep powers to take down all sorts of enemies, then bring home the spoils to support your home base and help it grow. You can read more about the game below as the current plan is for it to be released in 2027.

Dragon Quest RPG The Cursed Tree and the Chosen Isle

Dragon Quest RPG The Cursed Tree and the Chosen Isle is a classic, turn-based Dragon Quest adventure designed for iOS and Android devices that lets players explore a wide world and test their mettle against a variety of monsters. Use fast strike skills and pep powers to take down monsters, and then bring home the spoils to help your base flourish. Additionally, players can now apply to take part in the first-ever Dragon Quest RPG The Cursed Tree and the Chosen Isle Closed Beta Test at the official application page here. Applications are open now until November 23. The Closed Beta Test will be open to 25 000 participants** and take place from December 8 through December 15.

About the Franchise

Dragon Quest is a legendary series of role-playing games created by Yuji Horii and beloved by millions both in Japan and around the world. The first Dragon Quest was released in 1986, and the game made its US debut in 1989 as Dragon Warrior. The critically acclaimed series has shipped more than 100 million units worldwide, spanning 11 main series titles, many spin-off games, as well as films, anime, novels, manga, merchandise, and more. Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the wildly popular Dragon Quest franchise holds various Guinness World Records, including "Longest-Running Japanese RPG Series." The visionaries behind the series, Creator and Game Designer Yuji Horii, Character Designer Akira Toriyama (creator of Dragon Ball), and composer Koichi Sugiyama, have long enchanted newcomers and long-time fans alike, with each new entry in the franchise comprising charming visuals, enthralling storylines, and captivating music.

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