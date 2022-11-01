Dragon Warrior 1st Production Run Copy Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded 1st-print copy of Dragon Warrior, a game for the Nintendo Entertainment System (also known as the NES), up for auction! This copy of Dragon Warrior is confirmed to be part of the first production run for the game because it shows a slightly different screenshot on the back of the box than future print runs. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, November 1st, to place a bid on this elusive and sought-after video game.

The Dragon Quest franchise, later localized to be known as the Dragon Quest franchise in various regions of the world for a time, has a very interesting history about it; at some point, a rumor circulated in Japan and elsewhere that this very game and the popularity thereof was the reason that Japanese video game retailers were not allowed to let new releases come out on school days. While this claim has since been debunked in various stories online, knowing that Dragon Quest is that popular in Japan only fuels interest in games like this one even more. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Dragon Warrior – Wata 9.2 A Sealed [1 HP Screen, First Production], NES Nintendo 1989 USA. First print indicated by the bottom-most screenshot on the back of the box, which reads "Thy Hit decreased by 1," and on subsequent releases reads, "Thy Hit Points decreased by 2." First game in Nintendo's Dragon Warrior/Dragon Quest roleplaying game (RPG) franchise.

If you wish to place a bid on this first-print copy of Dragon Warrior, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, November 1st, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!