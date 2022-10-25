Dragon Warrior Game For NES Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare sealed copy of Dragon Warrior, a game for the original Nintendo Entertainment System, up for auction! This particular copy of the game is part of a later print run, as evidenced by the "2 HP" remaining in the screencap on the back of the box. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, October 25th, to place a bid on this amazing and well-preserved vintage video game.

The front face for the graded, sealed copy of Dragon Warrior, a game for the Nintendo Entertainment System. Currently available at auction on Heritage Auctions' website.
In Dragon Warrior, you play as the protagonist Erdrick, tasked with slaying the evil tyrant known as the Dragonlord in order to save Alefgard, the realm in which the game is set. To do so Erdrick must gather a series of relic items that ultimately give him access to the monstrous overlord's castle stronghold. With an immersive and beautiful soundtrack and compelling gameplay, this is one of the coolest games for the NES. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Dragon Warrior – Wata 8.0 A+ Unopened [2HP, Later Production], NES Nintendo 1989 USA. This copy is from the revised production run in which the "1 HP" text in the screenshot on the back was changed to "2 HP." Designed by Yuji Horii, this is the first game in the Dragon Warrior series, which is also known as the Dragon Quest franchise. Music for the game was composed by Koichi Sugiyama.

The rear face for the graded, sealed copy of Dragon Warrior, a game for the Nintendo Entertainment System. Currently available at auction on Heritage Auctions' website.
If you wish to place a bid on this wonderful copy of Dragon Warrior, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, October 25th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!

