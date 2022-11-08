Dragon Warrior Monster 2: Cobi's Journey For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare sealed and graded copy of Dragon Warrior Monsters 2: Cobi's Journey, a game for the Nintendo Game Boy Color, up for auction! The sequel to the first game in the Dragon Quest Monsters series, DWM2 expands and improves upon its predecessor's format by miles by introducing full worlds and many more monsters. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, November 8th, to place a bid on this excellent Game Boy Color game.

Cobi's Journey details a story about a family immigrating from across the sea to an island built around a gigantic palm tree. When the tree's life force is endangered, the family's older child, Cobi, sets off in search of a solution to the massive dilemma. While this game is very similar to the other version of the game, Dragon Warrior Monsters 2: Tara's Adventure, the differences include the kinds of monsters you can encounter while traveling, the various types of world keys you can find that can get you to other realms, and one minor discrepancy about the size of Cobi's head (you'll understand if you have an older sibling, we promise!). This auction listing also comes with the Prima Strategy Guide for both of the aforementioned games. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Dragon Warrior Monsters 2: Cobi's Journey (with Prima Strategy Guide) – Wata 9.6 A++ Sealed, GBC Enix 2001 USA. There are only seven copies on Wata's August 2022 population report with only two graded higher. We have offered Tara's Adventure, but this is our first time offering Cobi's Journey at Heritage Auctions. To top it off, we have an extra-special addition of the Prima strategy guide for Dragon Warrior Monsters 2: Cobi's Journey & Tara's Adventure. Tara's Adventure was released alongside Cobi's Journey! Embark with Cobi on a journey full of monster collecting, training, and combat. Gameplay is similar to Pokémon Red and Blue or Zelda: Oracle of Seasons and Ages. Music composed by Koichi Sugiyama. Cover Art by the legendary Dragonball artist Akira Toriyama.

If you wish to place a bid on this exquisitely developed copy of Dragon Warrior Monsters 2: Cobi's Journey, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, November 8th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!