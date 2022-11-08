Dragon Warrior Monster 2: Tara's Adventure For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare sealed and graded copy of Dragon Warrior Monsters 2: Tara's Adventure, a game for the Nintendo Game Boy Color, up for auction! The sequel to the first game in the Dragon Quest Monsters series, DWM2 expands and improves upon its predecessor's format by miles by introducing full worlds and many more monsters. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, November 8th, to place a bid on this magnificent Game Boy Color game.

Tara's Adventure details a story about a family immigrating from across the sea to an island built around a gigantic palm tree. When the tree's life force is endangered, the family's youngest child, Tara, sets off in search of a solution to the massive dilemma. While this game is very similar to the other version of the game, Dragon Warrior Monsters 2: Cobi's Journey, the differences include the kinds of monsters you can encounter while traveling, the various types of world keys you can find that can get you to other realms, and one minor discrepancy about the size of Cobi's head (you'll understand if you have an older sibling, we promise!). Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Dragon Warrior Monsters 2: Tara's Adventure – Wata 9.8 A+ Sealed, GBC Enix 2001 USA. Just one copy is graded higher on Wata's August 2022 pop report. Second game in the handheld Dragon Warrior Monsters spin-off series. Released alongside Dragon Warrior Monsters 2: Cobi's Journey.

If you wish to place a bid on this exquisitely developed copy of Dragon Warrior Monsters 2: Tara's Adventure, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, November 8th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!