Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Dragonbane, TTRPG

Dragonbane Will Release Two New TTRPG Books On August 25

Free League Publishing confirmed Dragonbane will get two new expansion books, both released simultaneously on August 25.

Article Summary Dragonbane will release two new TTRPG books on August 25, with Arkand and Book of Magic now up for pre-order.

Arkand – City of Waves and Flames explores a dangerous city packed with factions, adventure sites, secrets, and power struggles.

The Dragonbane Book of Magic adds nine new schools, expands existing magic, and includes over 300 spells and enchantments.

These Dragonbane expansions deepen the RPG with urban adventures, demon hunting, magical training, and rich worldbuilding.

Free League Publishing confirmed two new expansions are coming to Dragonbane, as the TTRPG will get two books at once on August 25. The first book is Arkand – City of Waves and Flames, which will take you into the seedy underworld of the city, as you'll find yourself in a society filled with rumors, constant conflict, and possible adventures. The second book is more direct, as the Book of Magic will give you access to a ton of the arcane arts, specifically in Demonology, Necromancy, Alchemy, and Dracomancy. We have more details from the company on both below.

Arkand – City of Waves and Flames

"Newcomers? Welcome to Arkand – City of Waves and Flames! We've got everything you could possibly want. Bloody gladiator games with monstrous beasts and late nights of enchanting song? Check. Shady taverns, dark gambling dens, and even darker dungeons? You bet. The world's finest tailors, greatest blacksmiths, and most talented sorcerers? Absolutely. Buried artifacts from the draconic empire, lost pirate treasures, and newly made fortunes ripe for the taking? Guaranteed! But tread carefully… Arkand has sharp teeth – and you won't be alone in your quest!"

From the Citadel of Broken Wings and the Temple of True Fire high atop Dragonrock, to the Witless Unicorn tavern and the Cracked Pearl gambling den deep in the slums of the Dung, the city of Arkand pulses with excitement, conflict, rumors, and the promise of adventure, wealth, power, and glory! This book features 20 adventure sites spread across five districts, along with a number of campaign seeds. The player characters will experience a fierce power struggle in the city's underworld, take on the role of demon hunters, and uncover secrets about Arkand's storied past that could change the city forever.

Arkand – City of Waves and Flames is written by Johan Sjöberg, illustrated by Johan Egerkrans and David Brasgalla, and includes a large separate full-color map (17 x 22 inches / 432 x 558mm) drawn by Francesca Baerald.

Dragonbane: Book of Magic

"I have been called a madman, and my findings dismissed as absurd. I have been painted as a deranged doom-monger. Yet nothing could be further from the truth. Through a lifetime of study, coupled with rigorous and death-defying training, I have honed the ability to detect even the most well-concealed evil. This work concerns a threat which, if left unchecked, could spell the end of all that is good in our world. I am referring to magic and its practitioners, the so-called mages." – Preface to The True Nature of Evil by Brother Dideric Orne, Keepers of the Immaculate Flame

The Book of Magic for the award-winning Dragonbane RPG offers players and Gamemasters alike a deep dive into the nature of magic. It introduces no fewer than nine new schools of magic – Demonology, Harmonism, Illusionism, Necromancy, Symbolism, Witchcraft, Alchemy, Enchanting, and Dracomancy – as well as new spells for the existing schools: General Magic, Animism, Elementalism, and Mentalism.

In total, you will find over 300 spells, magical recipes, enchantments, and magic tricks in these pages. Each magic school is further detailed with information about its practitioners, its standing and reputation in the world, and the type of familiar its members typically summon. You will also learn where and how your characters can receive training in each school.

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