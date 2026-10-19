Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon's Brew, IndieArk, Isolated Games, Radic Creative

Dragon's Brew Will Officially Launch on November 18

Run your own gaming cafe in Dragon's Brew, set to come out on November 18, but you can try the Steam Next Fest demo out today.

Article Summary Dragon's Brew launches on Steam for PC on November 18, with a free Steam Next Fest demo available right now.

Build and manage a board game cafe in Pebblebrook, growing ingredients, crafting recipes, and serving locals.

Unlock 100+ board games with unique bonuses, then pair them with menu items to boost profits and cafe operations.

Customize your cafe, explore the seaside town, complete quests, and join seasonal events that shape your business.

Radic Creative, Isolated Games, and IndieArk have announced that Dragon's Brew will be released on PC via Steam on November 18. This game is for everyone who ever wanted to run their own game and coffee shop as a business, as you'll bring your small dream from a small corner location to a thriving hangout the community loves. If you'd like to try the game out in advance, there's a free demo out now for Steam Next Fest, giving you a sampling before the full game arrives.

Bring Your Gaming Cafe To Life in Dragon's Brew

Bring your board game cafe to life in the vibrant seaside town of Pebblebrook. Source and grow your own ingredients, craft a variety of seasonal recipes, and expand your board game collection. Bake, brew, and craft your own personalized menu with a wide variety of recipes. Unlock seasonal specials, explore dishes inspired by cuisines from around the world, and create your own signature dishes to serve and sell to your customers. Discover and unlock 100+ board games, each with its own effects and bonuses. Pair them with specific menu items to trigger unique effects and create powerful synergies that enhance your cafe's operations and profits.

Cultivate and harvest crops from your own garden, or purchase everyday and rare ingredients from the local market, including special items sourced from beyond Pebblebrook to craft unique recipes for your cafe. Design and decorate your cafe to your taste! Create themed cafes inspired by board game genres, arrange furniture and props, and unlock new decor to make your cafe truly unique. Explore the vibrant seaside town, meet quirky locals with unique stories and personalities, form friendships, and uncover the hidden secrets of Pebblebrook and beyond.

Run takeaway and delivery services, complete community quests, and engage in seasonal events that reward your progress. Discover hidden challenges, collect rare items, and experiment with different strategies to optimize your cafe and board game collection. Every choice affects the growth of your cafe and the happiness of your customers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!