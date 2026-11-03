Posted in: Capcom, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Games, Netflix, Video Games | Tagged: Delicious in Dungeon, Dragon's Dogma 2, Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen Launches Delicious in Dungeon Collab

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen has a special new collaboration happening now as characters from Delicious in Dungeon have appeared!

Article Summary Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen teams with Delicious in Dungeon, adding Laios and Marcille as recruitable Official Pawns.

Recruit the crossover Pawns from Riftstones now, with the Dragon’s Dogma 2 collaboration running until January 28, 2027.

Loading Dragon’s Dogma 2 or Dark Arisen during the event unlocks Laios- and Marcille-inspired outfits for Arisen and Pawns.

The Dragon’s Dogma 2 update also includes bug fixes, while Switch 2 players get the Delicious in Dungeon collab on November 11.

Capcom has launched a new collaboration with Netflix to bring characters from Delicious in Dungeon into Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen. Laios and Marcille have been added to the game, two of the primary characters from the hit manga and anime series by Ryoko Kui, as this limited-time collab will have them fighting alongside your party for the ultimate goal of eating some of the monsters you just killed. The event is live right now on PC and consoles, except for Switch 2, as those players will have to wait until November 11. We have more info below; you can check the official website for recruitment details and notes.

Delicious in Dungeon × Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen Serves Up Some Culinary Chaos

Official Pawns modeled after the heavily armored Laios and the elven mage Marcille from Delicious in Dungeon can now be recruited from the Riftstones in places such as towns to support Arisen throughout their journey. Arisen seeking their expertise should strike while the iron is hot, as these culinary explorers will be available to aid in adventures until the title update on Thursday, January 28, 2027, on all platforms.

Arisen who load their save data for Dragon's Dogma 2 or Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen during the Delicious in Dungeon collaboration period will automatically receive special crossover outfits modeled after the attire of Laios and Marcille. These collaboration outfits will automatically be added to in-game storage and can be equipped by both the Arisen and Pawns. Once redeemed, these outfits will be available after the collaboration event ends. The title update featuring the Delicious in Dungeon collaboration also contains additional bug fixes for various platforms.

What is Delicious in Dungeon?

After his sister is devoured by a Red Dragon deep within a dungeon, the adventurer Laios—joined by the elven mage Marcille and other companions—braves the dungeon once again to rescue her. The series has gained widespread acclaim for its unique worldbuilding, which blends dungeon crawling with culinary adventure: the party cooks and eats the monsters they encounter as they fight their way through the labyrinth. In 2024, an anime adaptation aired to immense popularity both in Japan and internationally, making it a beloved manga and anime franchise supported by fans around the globe.

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