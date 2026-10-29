Posted in: Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dune, Dune: Awakening

Dune: Awakening Announces Blood and Ice Expansion for December 1

Dune: Awakening officially announced a new free expansion is coming, as Blood and Ice will be added to the game on December 1

Article Summary Dune: Awakening adds the free Blood and Ice expansion on December 1, sending players into Arrakis’ frozen Polar Sink.

The new Polar Sink map features tundra and ice cap biomes, with about 35 hours of progression and cold-based survival.

Dune: Awakening players will unlock new gear, vehicle modules, augments, traits, and ice resources for crafting.

Funcom will also add a cosmetics store, a new Events tab, and upcoming Water Crisis content with fresh rewards.

Funcom has confirmed they have a new expansion coming to Dune: Awakening with the introduction of Blood and Ice. The focus of the new content will take players to the frozen north of Arrakis, also known as the Polar Sink, as you'll see a new map with what they are saying is about 35 hours of progression with a wintery feeling. Heat becomes a commodity instead of an issue, which leads to new gear, vehicles, resources, and strategies, alongside fresh augments and specialization traits. We have more details and the trailer here as the content launches on December 1.

Dune: Awakening Enters The Frozen Tundra With Blood and Ice

The Polar Sink map features two distinct biomes: the tundra and the ice cap. Players begin in the tundra, where wealthy water shipper families defend their lavish strongholds. Beyond lies the heavily guarded ice cap, where securing access to ice becomes a central goal. Equipment built for the desert heat will need upgrading to withstand the cold. With the action returning to the ground, traversal, temperature management, and combat become essential to progression.

Resources found only in the Polar Sink will allow players to craft the gear they need to survive. The new map offers around 35 hours of progression, with opportunities to return for valuable resources. Harvested ice can cool base equipment and speed up production, while the free expansion also introduces new vehicle modules, augments, and specialization traits. Future updates will add further reasons to revisit the region.

Optional Cosmetics To Support Continued Free Updates

Funcom also announced a new cosmetics store offering outfits, vehicle variants, and additional customization options for bases. Purchases of optional cosmetics will help support continued development and free updates. The store will launch with rotating items, including recognizable looks from the films. A future update will make the full catalog available at all times.

More Stories and Rewards on Arrakis

Following The Scourge, an event that tasks players with investigating a disease spreading across Arrakis, the Water Crisis event will arrive shortly after the Blood and Ice expansion. Players will fight for scarce water supplies and work to end the shortage. These are the game's biggest events yet, introducing new gameplay and locations. A new Events tab, launching with the expansion, will let players track event progress and rewards. Funcom plans to deliver events more frequently, with new stories and free rewards alongside continued gameplay improvements.

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