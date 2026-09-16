Posted in: Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dune, Dune: Awakening

Dune: Awakening Drops Quick Educational Trailer Before Console Launch

Before the game launches on consoles this month, Dune: Awakening released a quick trailer explaining what the game is to players.

Article Summary Dune: Awakening has released a quick new trailer ahead of its Xbox Series X|S and PS5 launch on September 22.

The explainer video outlines Funcom’s open-world survival MMO, giving console players a fast overview of Arrakis.

Players can explore Arrakis solo or with friends, craft gear, build bases, assemble vehicles, and chase spice.

Dune: Awakening also promises iconic factions, survival threats like sandworms, and a massive PC update at launch.

Ahead of the game's launch on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, Funcom dropped a new explainer trailer for Dune: Awakening. The trailer is barely a minute long, but they cram as much info about the game as they can into it, letting console players know what kind of game they're getting into. Players will literally jump into an interactive Arrakis to live out the life they want while also exploring the dangers, the gangs, the spice, and more. You can check out the trailer above as the game arrives on both consoles (along with a massive PC update) on September 22.

Dune: Awakening Arrives on Consoles on September 22

Dune: Awakening is an epic open-world survival game where you get to fully immerse yourself in one of science fiction's most iconic worlds. You have been chosen by the Bene Gesserit to go to Arrakis as their agent and uncover the mystery of the missing Fremen. Visit locations such as Arrakeen and Hagga Basin and meet familiar characters such as Duke Leto Atreides and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, as you unravel an epic Dune story never told before: yours.

Whether you prefer to play alone or with friends, Dune: Awakening gives you the opportunity to explore a vast, open world of Arrakis, brimming with secrets to discover, stories to investigate, gadgets to craft, vehicles to assemble, and bases to build. You choose which path to take as you rise from survival to greatness. Avoid the roaming sandworms. Seek shadows to stay out of the scorching sun. Study the slow blade or learn to master the powers of the Mentat and Bene Gesserit. Build a modest home or a massive base and decorate it to reflect your character's unique personality. Climb mountains or craft your ornithopter and take to the skies. Dune: Awakening gives you a living, breathing Dune on a scale never seen before.

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