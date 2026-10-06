Posted in: Fortnite, Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dune, Dune: Awakening

Dune: Awakening Launches Two Fortnite Creator Islands

Dune: Awakening fans can now try two Fortnite Creator Islands inspired by the game.

Article Summary Dune: Awakening teams with Fortnite Creator Islands, bringing two limited-time experiences to Crazy Red vs. Blue and Troll Bedwars.

Crazy Red vs. Blue adds Dune: Awakening events, including a summonable sandworm, Thumper chaos, and the Jabal Spitdart Rifle.

Players can complete a Dune: Awakening elimination quest to unlock Arrakis-themed rewards like the Scout Hood, Helmet, and Baliset.

Troll Bedwars transforms lava into desert sands, giving Fortnite players another Dune: Awakening crossover before it disappears.

Funcom has joined forces with the Power Up team at Meta4 Interactive to make two new Dune: Awakening experiences in the Fortnite creator islands system. The group has taken a lot of the elements you love from the main title and transformed them into Fortnite-like assets. You can read the details of both and get the codes for them below, as we have more details from the team here.

Dune Arrives on Fortnite Creator Islands

One of the islands where players can get a taste of spice is the highly popular Crazy Red vs. Blue (island code 2898-7886-8847). Over the course of the campaign, millions of players will find a unique Dune: Awakening area featuring three different gameplay mechanics:

THE SANDWORM: By entering a secret code, players get access to a Thumper that can summon Shai-Hulud himself. Place the Thumper and watch chaos unfold as the sandworm breaches through the ground, eliminating players and destroying structures.

By entering a secret code, players get access to a Thumper that can summon Shai-Hulud himself. Place the Thumper and watch chaos unfold as the sandworm breaches through the ground, eliminating players and destroying structures. THE JABAL SPITDART RIFLE: Players can collect one of Dune: Awakening's most recognizable weapons: the Jabal Spitdart Rifle. Eliminating players with this weapon will see them disintegrate into a cloud of Spice!

Players can collect one of Dune: Awakening's most recognizable weapons: the Jabal Spitdart Rifle. Eliminating players with this weapon will see them disintegrate into a cloud of Spice! ELIMINATION QUEST: Players can enroll in an elimination quest and rank up through three tiers of Arrakis mastery. Each rank unlocks an item that can be worn on the creator island in Fortnite: the Atreides Scout Hood, the Atreides Scout Helmet, and Gurney Halleck's Baliset.

Another island where players can enjoy the Dune: Awakening experience is Troll Bedwars (island code 9783-9810-3294). Here, players will find that the familiar lava areas have all turned into sand! The perfect habitat for Shai-Hulud. The activities will be available for the next several days before being reclaimed by the sands.

About Dune: Awakening

Dune: Awakening is an open-world survival game from developer and publisher Funcom. The game is inspired by Frank Herbert's Dune and Legendary Entertainment and Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster film franchise. It was released on PC in June 2025 and arrived on consoles in September 2026 complete with a new single-player mode, full gameplay customization, the conclusion to the Book One storyline, and more.

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