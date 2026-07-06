Posted in: Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dune, Dune: Awakening

Dune: Awakening Looks Ahead At The Console Release

Dune: Awakening is preparing for a massive update on September 22, as well as the official console release for both XSX|S and PS5.

Article Summary Dune: Awakening launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 22 alongside a major update and expanded content.

Console editions match the PC experience, with optimized controls and UI plus a 60fps target on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The September release adds full single-player support, scalable difficulty, and deep customization for private play.

Players also get Book One’s story finale, optional PvP, improved endgame content, and pre-order bonus incentives.

Funcom revealed some of their plans for the upcoming console release of Dune: Awakening, slated to happen on September 22 with a massive update. The game has already been out on PC for a year with multiple updates and expansions that have helped it thrive past the initial launch. So, of course, the team is looking at an entirely new challenge as they're going to take all of that content and more when they release it for the PS5 and XSX|S at the end of the Summer. Some of the highlights will include single-player scalable difficulty, game customization, an epic story finale, and more to be revealed later. We have some of the dev notes below, along with the latest video showing some of the content here.

Dune: Awakening Prepares To Head To Consoles

Console editions and pre-order incentives

Physical: PlayStation 5 base game edition. For a limited time only, it includes the exclusive Terrarium of Muad'Dib that you can place in your base and a global color swatch.

PlayStation 5 base game edition. For a limited time only, it includes the exclusive Terrarium of Muad'Dib that you can place in your base and a global color swatch. Digital: Base game, Deluxe Edition, and Ultimate Edition available on PlayStation Store and Xbox Store. Pre-ordering any edition includes the Terrarium of Muad'Dib and the global color swatch, and pre-ordering Deluxe or Ultimate also provides a 5-day head start. The Deluxe and Ultimate Editions include a slew of in-game content, including DLCs, armor, and building pieces.

Highlights of what's coming with the September release

Console: Same experience as on PC, with controls and UI optimized for console. 60fps target for both PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X (Performance Mode).

Same experience as on PC, with controls and UI optimized for console. 60fps target for both PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X (Performance Mode). Single-player: The full game can now be played entirely in single-player, with scalable difficulty and a wide range of gameplay customization settings.

The full game can now be played entirely in single-player, with scalable difficulty and a wide range of gameplay customization settings. Story complete: The grand finale of Book One, offering a dramatic conclusion to Dune: Awakening's cinematic storyline. Play it from start to finish.

The grand finale of Book One, offering a dramatic conclusion to Dune: Awakening's cinematic storyline. Play it from start to finish. Scalable difficulty: Tweak everything from harvesting rates to experience gain and combat difficulty. In single-player and private servers, you're in control.

New players on PC and console will also get to enjoy all the additions and improvements that have been rolled out on PC since launch, including fully optional PvP, a bigger and better late game loop, new content, including new locations and missions, and countless quality of life improvements.

"September 22 nd isn't just putting the game on consoles. It's a major milestone for us, the second launch of Dune: Awakening across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox," said Funcom CEO Rui Casais. "For more than a year now, we have expanded and enhanced Dune: Awakening on PC, and all these additions, as well as several new ones, will be available on all platforms on day one. This is the best version of Dune: Awakening yet and we're excited to open it up to a much larger audience across platforms. Teaming up with strong partners around the world to put it on shelves everywhere is another great way for us to bring more survivors to the dangerous sands of Arrakis. "

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!