Posted in: Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dune, Dune: Awakening

Dune: Awakening Officially Announces New Movie Content DLC

Dune: Awakening had a few small announcements during Gamescom 2026, including a new DLC on the way featuring content from the films.

Article Summary Dune: Awakening revealed the Filmic Archive DLC at Gamescom 2026, bringing movie-inspired content on September 22.

The Filmic Archive adds Paul Atreides and Duke Leto-inspired outfits plus a 73-piece Sardaukar base building set.

Funcom also confirmed Dune: Awakening cross-play is coming after launch, following strong demand from PC and console fans.

Dune: Awakening launches physically on PS5 September 22, with Xbox Game Pass access that day and Japan arriving October 29.

While at Gamescom 2026, Funcom confirmed some new content on the way for Dune: Awakening in the form of the Filmic Archive DLC. The team will release a new pack of content on September 22, featuring references and mroe to the first two modern Dune films. (A shame they're not doing the original '80s version… yet. We hope!) The team also showed off seven minutes of content from the PS5 version of the game and some of the free updates on the way. We have more details from the team below, as well as finer notes from their latest blog, as you can enjoy the PS5 content above.

Dune: Awakening Officially Announces New Movie Content DLC

Filmic Archive features iconic looks inspired by the Dune films. This includes the iconic Aegis of the Unwalked Path armor, drawn from Paul Atreides' visions of the Fremen holy warriors in Dune: Part One, and the Caladan Stormcoat worn by both Paul and Duke Leto in Dune: Part One. In addition to other outfits from the movies, the DLC also includes an extensive 73-piece base-building set in the style of the feared Sardaukar. The Filmic Archive will be available for $9.99.

Cross-Play Confirmed for Post-Launch

When the console version of Dune: Awakening was announced before summer, the single most popular request from the community was for PC/console cross-play. Funcom confirmed that cross-play will be coming to Dune: Awakening post-launch. The studio cannot yet commit to a release date but will share more information when available.

Bigger, Better, and the Best Version Yet

Along with the digital edition, Funcom is also releasing a physical PlayStation 5 edition of Dune: Awakening on September 22nd, together with partners. Pre-orders for the physical edition are now live at selected retailers. Funcom is partnering with Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe to bring the game to retail shelves across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand, while Solutions 2 GO Inc. will handle distribution across North and South America. Spike Chunsoft is publishing the game both digitally and in retail in Japan, with a release date set for October 29th. Dune: Awakening will also be on XBOX Game Pass from September 22nd.

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