Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: dune, dune: part three, World of Tanks Blitz, World Of Tanks: Modern Armor

Dune: Part Three Will Be Added to All Three World of Tanks Titles

All three of the World of Tanks titles are getting a special collaboration, as the world of Dune: Part Three will be added to each game.

Article Summary Wargaming is bringing a major Dune: Part Three collaboration to World of Tanks PC, Blitz, and Modern Armor.

World of Tanks PC gets a Dune: Part Three Battle Pass with 40 stages, five commanders, new tanks, and 3D styles.

World of Tanks Blitz adds Dune: Part Three avatars, camo, garage gear, voiceover content, and a themed Garage.

World of Tanks Modern Armor delivers free Dune rewards, five commanders, customization items, and two new tanks.

Wargaming has revealed a massive collaboration with Warner Bros., taking all three World of Tanks titles and infusing them with the world of Dune: Part Three. All three games are getting various pieces of content, but the bulk of them will see themed commanders based on characters from the film, brand-new tanks, and exclusive customization. All of which are being promoted ahead of the film's December 18 premiere. We have the rundown of all three titles below as the event kicks off on November 5.

Dune: Part Three Comes to World of Tanks

Battle Pass Special Dune: Part Three launches in World of Tanks PC on November 5 and runs through November 16, opening a journey through 40 stages of action. Available as сcommanders are five iconic characters from the Dune universe. Paul Atreides, ruler of the Imperium, and Stilgar, a devoted warrior of Muad'Dib, can be recruited through Base Progression, while the cunning and deadly Alia Atreides, Otherworldly Soldier and Death Commando, are available in special bundles. As anticipation builds for the theatrical release of Dune: Part Three on December 18, players can look forward to an exclusive new tank and two themed 3D styles.

The brand-new Tier IX American medium tank Jezevec comes complete with the Manta Strider 3D style. Inspired by a new Dune: Part Three ornithopter design that soars above the unforgiving landscapes of Dune, the style gives the tank a rugged appearance, while its versatile combat capabilities prepare it for the battles ahead.

The striking Titan of War 3D style for the Kpz. Erich Konzept I, a Tier IX German medium Premium tank, will be available as part of a special bundle. Its imposing silhouette, otherworldly design and precise details reflect the immense destructive power of a formidable and massive war drone weapon in Part Three.

The collaboration will also offer 2D tank styles, decals and inscriptions inspired by the Dune universe, giving players further ways to carry the spirit of Arrakis into battle.

World of Tanks Blitz

From November 13 through November 27, players can obtain avatars and profile backgrounds featuring Dune: Part Three characters: Paul Atreides, Alia Atreides, and Stilgar. Rewards will also include Dune-themed tank camo, Manta Ornithopter Attachments for tanks, and Cicada Ornithopter Garage Gear. The highlight of the collaboration is the all-new customization: a customized Death Commando voiceover for voicing tank actions in battle and a Dune: Part Three Garage theme. This theme allows players to save and activate the Dune-inspired Garage environment in the future, even after the main event ends.

World of Tanks Modern Armor

The epic conflict of Dune hits consoles from November 10 through November 24. World of Tanks Modern Armor welcomes players to the universe of Dune with a free Starter Pack containing Death Commando and Sand Spider emblems, 3 days of Premium Account, and additional boosters. Further film-inspired content will be available in special bundles featuring two brand-new tanks, the Titan of War and Manta Strider, five 2D commanders drawn from Dune: Part Three: Paul Atreides, Alia Atreides, Stilgar, Otherworldly Soldier, and Death Commando, and a range of customization items.

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