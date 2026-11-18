Posted in: Games, Renegade Game Studios, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Dungeon Crawler Carl

Dungeon Crawler Carl TTRPG Is Celebrating Carlsgiving on November 23

The line of Dungeon Crawler Carl tabletop games is getting their own holiday ahead of Thanksgiving as we celebrate Carlsgiving.

Article Summary Dungeon Crawler Carl Carlsgiving starts November 23 with tabletop events, community activities, and holiday-season promos.

Renegade Game Studios is tying Carlsgiving to the Dungeon Crawler Carl RPG and the Unstoppable card game.

Dungeon Crawler Carl giveaways include signed prizes from Matt Dinniman and Jeff Hays, including rare Gen Con signs.

Players can join Dungeon Crawler Carl sessions at participating game stores or online through StartPlaying.Games.

Renegade Game Studios is celebrating the upcoming holiday with one of their own, Carlsgiving, tied to the Dungeon Crawler Carl tabletop games. Kicking off on November 23, players will have a chance to take part in feature game sessions, community activities, and giveaways with exclusive prizes signed by series creator Matt Dinniman and audiobook narrator Jeff Hays (who will also voice Princess Donut in the upcoming TV adaptation for Peacock). All of which tied back to the Dungeon Crawler Carl Roleplaying Game and the Unstoppable card game. We have the finer details below of everything planned and how you can get in on it all.

Dungeon Crawler Carl

What better way to celebrate the arrival of Dungeon Crawler Carl tabletop games than with a celebration that lasts the rest of the year? The festivities begin with the Dungeon Crawler Carl Roleplaying Game, inviting players to create their own Crawlers and embark on an adventure through the dungeon. As games begin making their way to backers and hobby game stores, fans can gather their parties, support their local retailers, and experience the adventure firsthand. And the celebration doesn't stop there! Carlsgiving will continue throughout the holiday season with community activities, opportunities to play, and more ways for fans to get involved.

Celebrate Carlsgiving and Win Exclusive Prizes

To kick off the festivities, Renegade Game Studios is hosting Carlsgiving: The Ultimate Crawler Giveaway , offering seven lucky fans the chance to win signed collectibles. The prizes include:

Two grand prize winners will each receive a one-of-a-kind Dungeon Crawler Carl line sign used by Renegade staff at Gen Con 2026, signed by Matt Dinniman and Jeff Hays. Only two of these signs exist.

Five additional winners will each receive a copy of the Dungeon Crawler Carl RPG Core Rulebook signed by Matt Dinniman.

Additional opportunities to enter will become available on November 23 when the celebration officially begins. Fans are encouraged to check back on the giveaway page throughout Carlsgiving to discover new ways to earn more entries by visiting participating game stores, sharing photos with their fellow Crawlers, showing off Dungeon Crawler Carl cosplay, joining the Renegade community on Discord, and completing special activities.

Find Your Nearest Safe Room

Renegade Game Studios is celebrating Carlsgiving by supporting local game stores and encouraging fans to shop local! Fans can visit participating retailers to discover DCC games as they become available, connect with fellow Crawlers, and take part in the festivities. An interactive Safe Room Store Locator will help players find participating game stores near them. Participating retailers can also request Renegade Ambassadors to host introductory Dungeon Crawler Carl Roleplaying Game sessions, giving fans an opportunity to experience the adventure firsthand.

You Can Also Play Online

Can't make it to a participating game store? You can still join the crawl! Renegade Game Studios is partnering with StartPlaying.Games to offer online Dungeon Crawler Carl game sessions, giving fans another way to experience the adventure from wherever they are.

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