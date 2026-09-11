Posted in: Board Games, Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Renegade Game Studios, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, Dungeons & Dragons: Castle Ravenloft

Dungeons & Dragons: Castle Ravenloft Board Game Returns in 2027

Renegade Game Studios is bringing back a Dungeons & Dragons board game, as they take players back to the dreaded Castle Ravenloft

Article Summary Dungeons & Dragons: Castle Ravenloft returns in February 2027, revived by Renegade, Wizards, and Hasbro.

The classic Dungeons & Dragons board game keeps its co-op Adventure System gameplay for 1-5 players and solo runs.

Updated Dungeons & Dragons artwork, logos, and graphic design modernize Castle Ravenloft while preserving play.

Choose Standard with unpainted minis for $100 or Premium with pre-painted miniatures for $200 at launch.

Renegade Game Studios has brought back a highly requested D&D board game title, as Dungeons & Dragons: Castle Ravenloft will make a return next year. Originally released in 2010, the game became a beloved title among fans until it was discontinued, and every so often, people call for its return. Well, now it's happened, as Renegade has teamed with Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro to create this updated edition with new artwork, assets, and more to really bring the game to life. What's more, it will be released in two editions: Standard and Premium. We have the finer details of the game and both editions below, as it will be relaunched in February 2027.

Return To Strahd's Home in Dungeons & Dragons: Castle Ravenloft

In Dungeons & Dragons: Castle Ravenloft, players become heroic adventurers exploring the deadly dungeons beneath Castle Ravenloft. Along the way, they'll battle terrifying monsters, overcome deadly traps, discover magical treasures, and ultimately confront Strahd himself. ​Built using the acclaimed D&D Adventure System, the Dungeons & Dragons: Castle Ravenloft Board Game delivers cooperative dungeon-crawling gameplay that's easy to learn while offering countless adventures.

The updated release also refreshes the game's artwork, logos, and graphic design to align with the current Dungeons & Dragons ruleset while preserving the gameplay that made the original a modern classic. ​ Designed for 1-5 players, each quest can be completed in about an hour, making it perfect for both solo adventurers and game nights with friends.

The Dungeons & Dragons: Castle Ravenloft Board Game will be available in two versions. Both editions feature the same classic gameplay that fans have enjoyed for over a decade. ​ The updated release also refreshes the game's artwork, logos, and graphic design to align with the current Dungeons & Dragons ruleset while preserving the gameplay that made the original a modern classic.

Standard Edition

Updated presentation inspired by the latest Dungeons & Dragons visual style

Includes unpainted miniatures

MSRP: $100

Premium Edition

Includes beautifully pre-painted miniatures

Ready to play straight out of the box

MSRP: $200

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