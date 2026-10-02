Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, dice, Sirius Dice
Dungeons & Dragons Disability Pride Dice Set Released Via Sirius Dice
Sirius Dice have teamed up with Dungeons & Dragons to release a new set of Disability Pride Dice to make the game more accessible.
Article Summary
- Dungeons & Dragons and Sirius Dice have launched a Disability Pride Dice Set focused on accessibility and inclusive play.
- The D&D dice feature large numbers, OpenDyslexic typeface, and an arch-style d4 that keeps results facing up.
- Each seven-die Dungeons & Dragons set uses Disability Pride Flag colors and comes in an easy-open connected tube.
- Buyers also get a code to unlock the Disability Pride Dice Set digitally on D&D Beyond for online play.
Sirius Dice has partnered with Wizards of the Coast to release a new set of dice for D&D, as they revealed the Dungeons & Dragons Disability Pride Dice Set. As you can see here, they have created a set of dice that are crafted to answer many issues some may have with playing the game, designed to make tabletop play more accessible for gamers of all abilities. We have more details about the set from the company below, as they are currently on sale for $20 a set.
Dungeons & Dragons Pride Dice Set Released Via Sirius Dice
- Seven polyhedral dice: d4, d6, d8, d10, percentile die (d%), d12, and d20
- Large, easy-to-read numbers for improved visibility
- OpenDyslexic typeface for enhanced legibility
- Unique arch-style d4 designed so the result is facing up for easier visibility
- Color palette inspired by the Disability Pride Flag
- Clear dice tube with an attached, easy-open cap that stays connected
- Redeemable code for a digital version of the dice set on D&D Beyond
"As someone with dyslexia who has built a career in gaming, accessibility and representation are deeply meaningful to me," said Kara Kenna, Franchise Creative for Dungeons & Dragons. "The Disability Pride Dice Set is a celebration of the many ways we experience games and find belonging in our community. I'm proud to help make sure everyone can see themselves as part of the adventure."
Whether players are delving into dungeons, battling dragons, or building stories with friends, the Disability Pride Dice Set helps ensure more adventurers have the tools they need to play with confidence.