Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, dice, Sirius Dice

Dungeons & Dragons Disability Pride Dice Set Released Via Sirius Dice

Sirius Dice have teamed up with Dungeons & Dragons to release a new set of Disability Pride Dice to make the game more accessible.

Article Summary Dungeons & Dragons and Sirius Dice have launched a Disability Pride Dice Set focused on accessibility and inclusive play.

The D&D dice feature large numbers, OpenDyslexic typeface, and an arch-style d4 that keeps results facing up.

Each seven-die Dungeons & Dragons set uses Disability Pride Flag colors and comes in an easy-open connected tube.

Buyers also get a code to unlock the Disability Pride Dice Set digitally on D&D Beyond for online play.

Sirius Dice has partnered with Wizards of the Coast to release a new set of dice for D&D, as they revealed the Dungeons & Dragons Disability Pride Dice Set. As you can see here, they have created a set of dice that are crafted to answer many issues some may have with playing the game, designed to make tabletop play more accessible for gamers of all abilities. We have more details about the set from the company below, as they are currently on sale for $20 a set.

Dungeons & Dragons Pride Dice Set Released Via Sirius Dice

Created to support more inclusive gameplay, the Disability Pride Dice Set features large, easy-to-read numbers, an OpenDyslexic typeface for enhanced legibility, and a unique arch-style d4 with an upward-facing result. The clear dice tube also features an attached, easy-open cap that stays connected. Each purchase also includes a redeemable code to unlock a digital version of the dice set on D&D Beyond, giving players another way to roll, whether playing in person or online.

Seven polyhedral dice : d4, d6, d8, d10, percentile die (d%), d12, and d20

: d4, d6, d8, d10, percentile die (d%), d12, and d20 Large, easy-to-read numbers for improved visibility

OpenDyslexic typeface for enhanced legibility

Unique arch-style d4 designed so the result is facing up for easier visibility

Color palette inspired by the Disability Pride Flag

Clear dice tube with an attached, easy-open cap that stays connected

tube with an attached, easy-open cap that stays connected Redeemable code for a digital version of the dice set on D&D Beyond

"As someone with dyslexia who has built a career in gaming, accessibility and representation are deeply meaningful to me," said Kara Kenna, Franchise Creative for Dungeons & Dragons. "The Disability Pride Dice Set is a celebration of the many ways we experience games and find belonging in our community. I'm proud to help make sure everyone can see themselves as part of the adventure."

Whether players are delving into dungeons, battling dragons, or building stories with friends, the Disability Pride Dice Set helps ensure more adventurers have the tools they need to play with confidence.

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