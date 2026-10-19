Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: d&d, Pool of Radiance: Ruins of Myth Drannor, SNEG, Stormfront Studios

Dungeons & Dragons Game Pool of Radiance Is Getting Re-Released

A classic Dungeons & Dragons video game is being brought back and re-released as Pool of Radiance: Ruins of Myth Drannor arrives November 6

Article Summary Dungeons & Dragons: Pool of Radiance: Ruins of Myth Drannor returns on Steam November 6 with a free demo available now.

SNEG and Stormfront Studios revived the 2001 Dungeons & Dragons RPG with 4K support and a digital release.

This Forgotten Realms adventure delivers 100-plus hours of turn-based or timed-turn combat, classes, spells, and quests.

Modern upgrades include widescreen, controller support, Steam Deck compatibility, Legacy mode, and quality-of-life fixes.

SNEG and Stormfront Studios have revealed they're bringing back a classic Dungeons & Dragons video game, as Pool of Radiance: Ruins of Myth Drannor is being released on Steam. Working in collaboration with Wizards of the Coast, the team has restored the old Ubisoft title, bringing it to 4K resolution and making it available digitally for the first time since its original 2001 release. We have more details about the game below, including a free demo available right now, with the full game eventually releasing on November 6.

Dungeons & Dragons – Pool of Radiance: Ruins of Myth Drannor

Originally released in 2001 by Ubisoft and developed by Stormfront Studios, Pool of Radiance: Ruins of Myth Drannor is a turn-based party RPG set in the Forgotten Realms. It returns to the legendary Pool of Radiance, one of the most storied legacies in CRPG history – now updated to run smoothly on modern systems!

Featuring the Dungeons & Dragons game rules with different species, classes, and spells, Pool of Radiance: Ruins of Myth Drannor offers over 100 hours of gameplay. After a Pool of Radiance has been discovered in the Forgotten Realms, emanating a wave of pure evil cursing all it touches, the legendary wizard Elminster sends your party on a quest to find out what is behind this vile resurgence – and put a stop to it.

Build a band of heroes, descend into the haunted elven ruins of Myth Drannor, and use tactical positioning, spellcraft, and steel to stop an ancient evil from spreading across Faerûn. Players may choose between the genuine turn-based style of role-playing or focus on action with a timed-turn style of play.

This re-release features plenty of modern bells and whistles, including widescreen support up to 4K, upscaled background assets for sharper visuals, full controller support, and a reworked camera. The UI has also been improved with upscaling, a new action bar, and additional tooltips, while adjustable combat animation speeds let players fine-tune the pace of battles. For those who prefer the original experience, an optional "Legacy" mode preserves the classic gameplay and visuals. Steam Achievements, Cloud Saves, Steam Deck support, numerous bug fixes, and other quality-of-life improvements round out the package, giving players more ways than ever to enjoy this lost classic.

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