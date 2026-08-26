Posted in: Dotemu, Games, Video Games | Tagged: d&d, Dungeons & Dragons: Long Rest Tavern, Homo Ludens

Dungeons & Dragons: Long Rest Tavern Officially Announced For 2027

A brand-new management sim is coming to the Forgotten Realms — Dungeons & Dragons: Long Rest Tavern has a 2027 launch window on PC via Steam.

Article Summary Dungeons & Dragons: Long Rest Tavern is a new Forgotten Realms management sim, launching on PC via Steam in 2027.

Run a roadside inn in the Dalelands, serve adventurers, and grow a humble tavern into a bustling local landmark.

Cook, brew, and experiment with exotic ingredients to craft recipes that satisfy heroes of many classes and species.

Assign quests based on party makeup, shape outcomes from behind the bar, and outshine a rival innkeeper.

One of the surprising announcements coming out of Gamescom 2026 is Dungeons & Dragons: Long Rest Tavern, a new management sim set in the world of D&D. A fun take on the genre, as you'll manage one of the many, many, many inns that adventuring parties find themselves visiting on their way to slay or be slayed by a dragon. Dotemu and Homo Ludens have teamed with Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast to present a playful take on turning your roadside tavern into a beerhall and maybe even the center of a new town, as many a random hero pops in for all sorts of quests while picking up a fiery ale. The game has a 2027 launch window on PC via Steam, so for now, enjoy the trailer and details here while we wait for more.

Take a Load Off, Stranger, in Dungeons & Dragons: Long Rest Tavern

Dungeons & Dragons: Long Rest Tavern embraces the spirit of the beloved franchise, empowering you to create your own story as you open your doors to the most fearless heroes on the Dalelands, a wild, ancient and fertile part of the continent of Faerûn. Don't risk your life slaying the dragon – feed the fools who try and quietly profit from their spoils. Grow a humble roadside rest stop into a bustling, must-visit inn as you encounter a cast of vibrant, memorable characters boasting strong personalities, unique expertise, and personal interests.

Your tavern is more than just a respite for your guests; it's where they'll find their next quest. Thoughtfully lead heroes from behind the bar, assigning challenges for them to take on based on their party composition. Your decisions influence how their quests will end.

Cook, brew, and experiment with exotic and ethically sourced ingredients to discover bold new flavors. As you develop your tavern, you'll continue to unlock an eclectic, inspired menu of offerings to help heroes recover from each outing. Mastering complex recipes is key to attracting and accommodating an array of patrons spanning many species and classes, making any adventurer feel welcome to pull up a barstool. As your tavern grows, you'll also encounter a rival innkeeper eager to push you into reaching your full potential. Keep your wares stocked, your menu rich in variety, and your wits about you – you never know when the next rush of customers will bury you in orders for a hot meal and a cold pint.

Earn coin by tending to the whims of weary travelers, keeping your coffers stocked and ready to fund upgrades or expansions as your business grows. Rich customization options enable you to make your tavern your own. Add artifacts or mementos honoring those who helped fund your thriving getaway, shaping a home away from home for the land's bravest warriors. Cleverly optimize your layout and create a unique decor, building an inviting getaway where the Dalelands' heroes can put down their weapons and pick up a tankard.

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