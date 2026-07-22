Posted in: Daybreak Games, Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Video Games | Tagged: d&d, Dungeons & Dragons Online

Dungeons & Dragons Online Launches Terror of Demogorgon

Dungeons & Dragons Online has a new expansion available today as players can dive into the horrors of Terror of Demogorgon.

Article Summary Dungeons & Dragons Online launches Terror of Demogorgon, sending players into Gravenhollow and the Underdark today.

The DDO expansion adds the Duergar race, Mindcleaver Iconic, 13 dungeons, a new raid, and raises the level cap to 36.

Battle Demon Lords including Baphomet, Yeenoghu, Graz'zt, Zuggtmoy, and Demogorgon in new Dungeons & Dragons Online quests.

Terror of Demogorgon arrives with DDO Update 80 and offers Standard, Collector's, and Ultimate Fan bundle options.

Standing Stone Games and Daybreak Game Company have launched the latest expansion for Dungeons & Dragons Online, as players can get their hands on Terror of Demogorgon. Being released alongside the free Update #80, this new paid expansion will take players to Gravenhollow, where you'll find a number of new horrors to creep into your dreams in the search for teasures, powers, and answers to a few unknown mysteries. We have all the details below as the content is live with three different tiers to choose from when you buy it.

Explore new Horrors in Dungeons & Dragons Online with Terror of Demogorgon

Descend into the depths of the Underdark in the newest Dungeons & Dragons Online expansion. Explore Gravenhollow, an ancient Stone Giant library turned last refuge against the madness consuming the deep. Demon Lords roam freely, spreading ruin and insanity wherever they go, and the factions that once held this realm together are tearing each other apart. Rally unlikely allies and gather the components for a desperate ritual to banish the fiends. Confront Demogorgon himself before his rampage tears the world apart from below!

Harness the resilience of the new Duergar race, brave thirteen deadly dungeons, and a brutal new raid as you face the dark beneath the surface. Pre-purchase Terror of Demogorgon now to gain immediate access to the Duergar race, the Mindcleaver Iconic, and exclusive cosmetics!

Forge Your Path as a Duergar: Unlock the all-new Duergar playable race! Born in the sunless caverns beneath the world, the Duergar are as tough and unyielding as the stone around them. Play as the Mindcleaver Iconic and conjure devastating Mindcleaver axes that shatter the will of your enemies on every strike.

Unlock the all-new Duergar playable race! Born in the sunless caverns beneath the world, the Duergar are as tough and unyielding as the stone around them. Play as the Mindcleaver Iconic and conjure devastating Mindcleaver axes that shatter the will of your enemies on every strike. Explore the Underdark's Hidden Caverns: Navigate sprawling grottos, fungal forests, and ancient ruins across the Underdark. Broker uneasy truces in the madness-stricken trading post of Mantol-Derith. Infiltrate the Drow city of Menzoberranzen to pull off a daring heist inside the wizard tower of Sorcere. Every shadow hides danger and discovery.

Navigate sprawling grottos, fungal forests, and ancient ruins across the Underdark. Broker uneasy truces in the madness-stricken trading post of Mantol-Derith. Infiltrate the Drow city of Menzoberranzen to pull off a daring heist inside the wizard tower of Sorcere. Every shadow hides danger and discovery. Face the Demon Lords: Battle legendary fiends ripped straight from the Abyss. Survive encounters with Baphomet, Yeenoghu, Graz'zt, Zuggtmoy, and the two-headed terror himself: Demogorgon. The Demon Lords have brought madness to the Underdark, and only you can send them back.

Battle legendary fiends ripped straight from the Abyss. Survive encounters with Baphomet, Yeenoghu, Graz'zt, Zuggtmoy, and the two-headed terror himself: Demogorgon. The Demon Lords have brought madness to the Underdark, and only you can send them back. Level Cap Raised to 36: The Demon Lords won't fall to the unprepared. Push your characters to new heights of power to match the horrors waiting in the dark.

The Demon Lords won't fall to the unprepared. Push your characters to new heights of power to match the horrors waiting in the dark. Thirteen Dungeons and a Thrilling Raid: Take on a gauntlet of new adventures across CR 11 Heroic and CR 37 Legendary quests as you hunt down the components to banish the Demon Lords back to the Abyss. Will your party survive what waits below?

Take on a gauntlet of new adventures across CR 11 Heroic and CR 37 Legendary quests as you hunt down the components to banish the Demon Lords back to the Abyss. Will your party survive what waits below? Get More with Collector's or Ultimate Fan Bundles: Instantly unlock powerful items, sinister cosmetics, and exclusive bonuses with the Collector's or Ultimate Fan Bundles. Choose your edition and plunge into the Terror of Demogorgon!

Once purchased, you can claim your in-game items by speaking with a Dragonborn NPC named Naarell, who is located in the Eberron Hall of Heroes and in Eveningstar in the Forgotten Realms near the burned temple. You may speak with Naarell at any time to claim your items.

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