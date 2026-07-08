Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Arcana Unleashed, d&d

Dungeons & Dragons Puts Arcana Unleashed Up For Pre-Order

Dungeons & Dragons has put the new Arcana Unleashed magic expansion up for pre-order; it's set to be released digitally on D&D Beyond and physically on September 15.

Article Summary Dungeons & Dragons has opened pre-orders for Arcana Unleashed, a new high-magic expansion launching September 15.

Arcana Unleashed adds new subclasses, spells, magical items, factions, feats, creatures, and a Level 1 adventure.

The book supports both players and DMs with evolving relics, arcane politics, spellcasting options, and plot hooks.

Pre-orders also include Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall, a high-level Thay adventure featuring Szass Tam and Red Wizards.

Wizards of the Coast has officially put their next Dungeons & Dragons book up for pre-order, as Arcana Unleashed will be coming out this September. If you haven't heard of this book yet, this is a new high-magic expansion designed for both DM's and players to take advantage of to enhance a lot of the arcane arts in whatever campaign you may be playing. Including several new spellcasting options, some fun tricks for lower-levels, new evolving magic items, multiple arcane factions in case you need to run with a gang of wizards, and magical threats for possible plot points. We have more details on the options below as the book will be released digitally on D&D Beyond and physically on September 15.

Dungeons & Dragons: Arcana Unleashed

Take your magic to the next level in a world shaped by arcane power. Step into a high-magic society where legendary spellcasters, arcane factions, and ancient traditions shape the fate of entire realms. Master evolving magic items, uncover forgotten secrets, and wield power worthy of legends. Inside this magical tome, you will uncover:

8 new and revised subclasses inspired by powerful arcane traditions.

inspired by powerful arcane traditions. 33 new and revised spells that unleash spellcasting prowess in new ways.

that unleash spellcasting prowess in new ways. 19 magical creatures ranging from mysterious allies to deadly foes.

ranging from mysterious allies to deadly foes. 9 arcane factions and 6 group patrons that shape the politics and power of magical society.

and that shape the politics and power of magical society. 47 magical items including evolving relics and legendary artifacts.

including evolving relics and legendary artifacts. Tomb of the Shadow Serpents : A level 1introductory adventure for 1 to 2 sessions of play.

: A level 1introductory adventure for 1 to 2 sessions of play. 10 backgrounds and 20+ feats rooted in arcane factions and magical traditions.

and rooted in arcane factions and magical traditions. Pre-Order Bonus: The Arcane Mastery Digital Dice Set, Dungeon Masters: Arcana Unleashed Play-Along Pack, and D&D Encounters: Red Wizards' Gambit mini adventure.

Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall

Deep in the Forgotten Realms, the nation of Thay — notorious for its tyrannical, red-robed wizards — casts an ominous shadow on your table. Secrets are passed in the dark; a looming threat of unimagined power seeks to crumble societies, and one name is at the center of it all—Szass Tam. Dive into the world of enchanted espionage, fragile alliances, and clandestine missions in this magical spy thriller adventure built for high-level play (levels 11–20). Will you be bold enough to face the might of the lich Szass Tam – and stop him before he unleashes his demonic undead horde upon the world? Or will you let it all fall to ruin?

A complete level 11–20 adventure

Thay Gazetteer (24 pages) – a DM's guide to Thay's provinces, Zulkirs, Red Wizard politics, society, and intrigue

(24 pages) – a DM's guide to Thay's provinces, Zulkirs, Red Wizard politics, society, and intrigue 14 magical items

6 high-CR creatures , including stat block for Szass Tam, and advice on how to play him

, including stat block for Szass Tam, and advice on how to play him 5 chapters detailing the adventure with 20+ dedicated maps

detailing the adventure with 20+ dedicated maps Advice on how to run a magical spy thriller and adventures in Thay

Pre-Order Bonus: The Arcane Mastery Digital Dice Set, Dungeon Masters: Arcana Unleashed Play-Along Pack, and D&D Encounters: Red Wizards' Gambit mini adventure.

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