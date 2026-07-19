Posted in: Conventions, Dungeons & Dragons, Events, Games, Gen Con, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, Gen Con 2026

Dungeons & Dragons Reveal Their Gen Con 2026 Plans

Ahea dof Gen Con 2026 taking place at the end of July, Wizards of the Coast revealed the plans for Dungeons & Dragons at the event.

Wizards of the Coast confirmed what they have planned for Dungeons & Dragons as they head into Gen Con 2026 at the end of the month. The team unveiled the full set of plans to be held at the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium from July 30 until August 2, featuring a bevy of live panels, demonstrations, actual play, interviews, and more, showcasing what's coming up and having fun with the property. Enjoy the full list below!

Dungeons & Dragons Vision Keynote 2027: A New Dawn of D&D – Thursday, July 30, 6:00 PM ET

Join Dan Ayoub, Head of D&D Franchise at Wizards of the Coast, for the Vision Keynote 2027, hosted by Baldur's Gate 3's Theo Solomon. First looks. Special guests. Surprises we won't spoil. Join us at the D&D Tower and see the future of Dungeons & Dragons before the world hears. Witness a new dawn rising for D&D.

Dungeon Masters Live Play – Saturday, August 1, 7:00 PM ET

Come roll with us—live! See Dungeon Masters live as official D&D storytelling takes the stage for an unforgettable night. Watch Jasmine Bhullar (DesiQuest, Dimension 20) guide the Dungeon Masters party of Mayanna Berrin (Dispatch, StoryQuest), Christ ian Navarro (13 Reasons Why, Forgotten Realms: Tears of Selune), Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate III), and Devora Wilde (Baldur's Gate III) through an epic journey packed with thrills, chills, chaos, and surprises.

The Puppy Roll III: LIVE – Saturday, August 1, 10:30 AM ET

Paws will roll! The Puppy Roll returns to Gen Con with an all-star cast to take the stage. Led by Puppy Roll creator and Doggie Master Anjali Bhimani and featuring an all-star cast including Felicia Day. The cast will be playing as their pets to raise funds and awareness for animal welfare and rescue efforts through Petco Love. This adventure through the magical land of Doggo promises chaos, comedy, and plenty of heart. Attendees will also have the chance to donate for exclusive prizes and experiences on Tiltify.

Dungeon Masters: The Music of David Arkenstone – Saturday, August 1, 5:00 PM ET

David Arkenstone joins us to show the power of immersive D&D storytelling through music in this special live concert event. Join the 5X Grammy-nominated composer as he and a live orchestra perform the Dungeon Masters soundtrack. Created to bring Dungeons & Dragons adventures to life at the table, this music captures the scale, wonder, and drama of the game in a whole new way.The T Twenty-Sided Tavern – Begins Thursday, July 30, 1:00 PM

The award-winning Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern immersive theater experience takes audiences beyond the tabletop and onto the stage, where each performance combines comedy, emotion, and thrilling moments to deliver a unique narrative shaped by the audience. The Twenty-Sided Tavern will be running performances all weekend on the One America stage. D&D Talks – Begins Thursday, July 30, 10:00 AM D&D Talks brings celebrity-led sessions to the D&D Tower. Designed to help fans hone their skills as players, dungeon masters, and worldbuilders through behind-the-scenes advice from special guests. Highlights include: Join Matt Mercer and Jasmine Bhullar for a candid conversation about the craft of Dungeon Mastering

Luke Gygax and D&D Game Director Justice Arman help players learn how to make the world your own with design and influence from the source material

Join Devora Wilde and Neil Newbon as they discuss The Hero's Journey

Listen to Laura Hickman , Tracy Hickman , and R.A. Salvatore provide insights into building unforgettable worlds at Snoring on the Shoulders of Giants: The Future of Fantasy

Learn the keys to storytelling with techniques from Anjali Bhimani and Ginny Di

Mayanna Berrin and Jim Zub discuss how character backstory can open up your adventure

Get tips on how to make your turn matter with Christian Navarro and Theo Solomon

D&D's principal game designers, Wes Schneider and James Wyatt , discuss how to choose or build a campaign setting

Discover How to Be a D&D Game Designer with members of the D&D Game Design Team: Makenzie De Armas, Justice Arman, and Wesley Schneider D&D Talks will be running all weekend on the Janey Allen Stage. Full details can be found here . D&D Actual Play Amphitheater – Begins Thursday, July 30, 1:00 PM ET Join legendary adventuring parties as they take you through high-stakes campaigns that will capture your hearts and minds. Take a journey and join some of your favorite actual play creators live. Iconic Dungeon Master Luke Gygax leads the exciting Greyhawk adventure Curse of Krystophus

Matthew Lillard invites fans to a special edition of Faster Purple Worm: Defeat the Audience!

Join Ben Byrne and the cast of Theatre of the Unaligned for a Grim Hollow tale

An exciting tale from Vampire: The Masquerade with The Dean of Dungeon Master University, Jason Carl , joined by Ginny Di , Mayanna Berrin , Persephone Valentine , and Lua Stardust

Play a little DM Roulette with the cast of BlackwaterDnD and a few special guests

Speaking of DMs… StoryQuest presents Oops! ALL DM's! This is the only play show where the Dungeon Master is decided by the ring of a bell

D&D Actual Plays will be running all weekend on the Janet Allen Stage. Dungeon Dare: Web of the Red Wizards – Begins Thursday, July 30, 10:00 AM Descend into the Underdark and get caught in the twisted machinations of the Red Wizards! A deadly short-play experience drops your party into a fight for survival, where danger is guaranteed, but so are the rewards. The upcoming Deadfall adventure and new season of Dungeon Masters inspire this experience. Dungeon Dare gives you everything you need to jump right into playing, including pre-built level 3 characters. Dungeon Dare will be running all weekend on the Dungeon Dare stage. D&D Drone Show – Saturday Night 10:15 PM On Saturday night, gather your party and look to the skies; watch the night come alive, inspired by the worlds, monsters, and adventures of Dungeons & Dragons.

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