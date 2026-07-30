Posted in: Conventions, Dungeons & Dragons, Events, Games, Gen Con, Pop Culture, Role Playing Games, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, Gen Con 2026

Dungeons & Dragons Reveals 2027 Plans During Gen Con 2026

Wizards of the Coast presented their grand plans for Dungeons & Dragons over the course of 2027 this evening during Gen Con 2026.

Article Summary Dungeons & Dragons unveiled its 2027 roadmap at Gen Con 2026, led by World of Warcraft and Star Wars crossovers.

Dark Sun returns in 2027 alongside Greyhawk: Crown of the Witch Queen, expanding classic Dungeons & Dragons settings.

The new D&D Icons program brings back Dragonlance, Drizzt, and unfinished Gary Gygax material with top creators.

D&D Beyond adds Looking For Group tools, StartPlaying support, and a redesigned mobile app for in-person play.

Wizards of the Coast brought a massive presentation to Gen Con 2026 this year, as they revealed what's on the horizon for Dungeons & Dragons in 2027. Among the major reveals were a new collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment to make a D&D module for World of Warcraft, as well as a surprise reveal that they're developing one for Star Wars. They revealed that new content is coming through a new D&D Icons program featuring legendary properties. They showed off new mature content coming in the form of the brutal Dark Sun addition, as well as a return to an old-school setting with Greyhawk: Crown of the Witch Queen. A new game system was revealed in D&D Beyon to help people connect IRL, and a few more awesome pieces of business. We have the full rundown from the team below.

Dungeons & Dragons: World of Warcraft

The first expansion for D&D under the new Universes Beyond banner is Dungeons & Dragons: World of Warcraft, coming November 17, 2026, to anchor the Season of Champions. With this book, created in tandem with Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., Warcraft returns to the tabletop for the first time in two decades. This Gameplay Expansion invites players to "roll for Azeroth" as they recreate their World of Warcraft main character or roll a new alt and explore beloved zones, delve through familiar dungeons, and face legendary foes from over 20 years of history for the World of Warcraft franchise. D&D: World of Warcraft will also include iconic dungeons adapted from the game for Dungeons & Dragons.

Additionally, fans can relive one of Azeroth's most legendary raids with the Icecrown Citadel Map Pack. The Map Pack includes full-size poster maps and tokens usable with an included digital adventure that brings characters from level 16 to level 20 as they challenge a dozen high-level bosses—or perish trying.

Dark Sun

Players looking for a more mature and brutal D&D setting got an answer at Gen Con as well: Coming in 2027 is a suite of new products for Dark Sun, the cult-classic, post-apocalyptic setting. Anchoring the Season of Survival, the Dark Sun books and accessories invite players to face off against tyrannical sorcerer-kings and survive the blood-soaked wastes of Athas.

Icons: A New Creative Program

Writer, producer, and actor Joe Manganiello took the stage to announce his new role as Chief Creative Officer of D&D Icons, a new content program that brings legendary D&D creatives, including Margaret Weis, Tracy Hickman, and Luke Gygax, back to the table to work hands-on with fan-favorite settings.

One of the Icons projects announced on stage returns to one of the most influential fantasy settings of all time: Dragonlance, bringing back its original creators to direct a Dragonlance TTRPG product for the first time in over 20 years. Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman are working hand-in-hand on a new Dragonlance TTRPG book, compiling 40 years of knowledge and lore into the most ambitious Dragonlance volume ever.

Also under the Icons banner, Luke Gygax took the Gen Con stage to announce a new project built from never-before-seen, unfinished content left behind by his father and original D&D creator Gary Gygax. Luke will complete an adventure through his father's eyes, tying back to Gary Gygax's own vision, available as early as 2027.

RA Salvatore, whose books appeared more than 20 times on the New York Times bestseller list, announced that he will be working under the Icons program to bring back the most legendary Drow in the Forgotten Realms, Drizzt Do Urden.

Greyhawk: Crown of the Witch Queen

Greyhawk continued as a theme at Gen Con with the reveal of Greyhawk: Crown of the Witch Queen. In this brand-new adventure, players return to the setting where it all began to decide Greyhawk's fate amid the return and ascent of Drelnza, the vampire daughter of Iggwilv the Witch Queen—perhaps better known as Tasha—as she seeks to claim her birthright.

Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons

Fans of Tasha got a double reveal at Gen Con: her role in the upcoming Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons video game was confirmed, with award-winning actor Maggie Robertson stepping into the role through voice and performance capture, opposite Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica, Lucifer), who leads the game as Kaatri. Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons is an original third-person, single-player action-adventure game set in a dark fantasy open world inspired by Dungeons & Dragons. Developed by Invoke Studios, the game casts players as Kaatri, a veteran warrior who makes a pact to wield otherworldly magic against dark powers. Fans were also treated to a surprise announcement that the first look at gameplay is coming on August 25th as part of Opening Night Live at gamescom.

D&D Beyond: New Systems and Ways To Play

Wizards of the Coast tackled one of D&D's greatest barriers to entry head-on by announcing and launching a new Looking For Group feature on D&D Beyond. Players now have three simple ways to find a D&D group: find local in-person events through an event finder, form tables with the online community via the D&D Discord server or find professional Dungeon Masters through a new partnership between D&D Beyond and StartPlaying. The StartPlaying partnership helps players immediately find a D&D game that's right for them, with a highly trained Dungeon Master ready to take them on their first adventure. For those first-time adventurers new to playing D&D or D&D Beyond online, Wizards of the Coast announced a special promotion where for a limited time, you can find and join a game on StartPlaying for $0.99. More information is available on the D&D Beyond website.

In addition to helping players find a group, the D&D Beyond team also unveiled a brand-new mobile app experience built on top of a new game platform that will be geared towards in-person play. This mobile experience is completely redesigned from the ground up to make it easier and more intuitive to play D&D your way. D&D Beyond revealed a video of this new mobile play mode here (Link) with the expectation that this will be released in early 2027.

New Partnerships Forged

Working with studios across the tabletop game industry to bring official, annual TTRPG support for D&D's most iconic campaign settings. Initial partnerships for 2027 include Ghostfire Gaming with Ravenloft, Visionary Production with Eberron, and Kobold Press with the Forgotten Realms. Initial partnerships for 2027 include Ghostfire Gaming with Ravenloft, Visionary Production and Design with Eberron, and Kobold Press with the Forgotten Realms. In the years ahead, the program will expand to include additional settings, ensuring D&D's most popular settings are all supported for their biggest fans.

Dungeons & Dragons: Star Wars

None other than Sith Lord, Darth Vader, capped off the event by taking the stage to herald the arrival of a D&D | Star Wars partnership beginning in 2027. Mysterious as ever, Darth Vader was not forthcoming with additional details, so fans are commanded to stay tuned!

What's Happening at Gen Con 2026

Theo Solomon joins the critically acclaimed D&D actual play YouTube show – Dungeon Masters – cast for Campaign 3, set in Azeroth as seen in Dungeons & Dragons: World of Warcraft, as well as Campaign 4, a frigid Icewind Dale adventure featuring the actors playing their Baldur's Gate 3 characters set to close out the show's first season. With Universes Beyond opening the table to new fans and Icons bringing long-time creators back to steward the settings that built the game, Wizards of the Coast is inviting players old and new to the table together with the widest lineup of new content in the brand's history still ahead.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!