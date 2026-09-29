Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, dd-beyond, Project_Lamordia

Dungeons & Dragons Teases Project_Lamordia For D&D Beyond

Dungeons & Dragons has teased a brand-new item coming to D&D Beyond, as they have very oddly promoted the digitized Project_Lamordia

Article Summary Dungeons & Dragons teased Project_Lamordia for D&D Beyond, with a full reveal for the new digital experience set for October 13.

Project_Lamordia reimagines Ravenloft’s Lamordia as a modern techno-horror setting centered on survival, dread, and body modification.

The campaign takes place in Mordenheim Kinetics, a ruined research facility where dangerous experiments and mechanical terrors await.

Viktra Mordenheim leads the nightmare as Darklord, pursuing the end of death inside a twisted Dungeons & Dragons Domain of Dread.

Wizards of the Coast revealed a new Dungeons & Dragons item coming to D&D Beyond, as they unveiled a teaser for Project_Lamordia. According to the team, this Frankenstein-inspired setting will bring it into a modernized techno-horror nightmare, with the gameplay centered around Mordenheim Kinetics, a "sprawling research facility where technological ambition has gone horribly wrong." Obviously, this is branching outside the traditional fantasy setting as they are looking to have players go through a campaign with body modification, mechanical terrors, and more in what is essentially a survival horror game set on their digital platform. Below is the info they posted as the teaser on their website, as they will reveal more details of what we can expect to play on October 13.

Dungeons & Dragons Unveils Project_Lamordia For D&D Beyond

The infamous research facility known as Mordenheim Kinetics once boasted all the trappings of a private technology company. Now, surrounded by the Mists of Ravenloft, the campus has twisted into a maze of ruined offic…

> MORDENHEIM_KINETICS // VISITOR TERMINAL 01

> ….LOADING….

> WELCOME. YOUR LONGEVITY PACKAGE IS BEING PREPARED.

Project_Lamordia is the result of a thought experiment in which a classic Domain of Dread in the Ravenloft setting was transformed into a modern-day techno-thriller nightmare realm. You don't need to know anything about the Lamordia setting of Raven…

> QUERY: WHERE AM I

> ….LOADING….

> NO MATCHING LOCATION ON RECORD. PLEASE ENJOY YOUR STAY.

Viktra Mordenheim is the Darklord of Mordenheim Kinetics. Renowned as a genius technologist from a young age, Viktra became obsessed with the idea of ending death. She founded her company, Mordenheim Kinetics, with this goal in mind. Her unwavering focus on this Project Lamordia

> [ERROR]

> PERSONNEL FILE: MORDENHEIM, V. // FOUNDER, DIRECTOR

> ….LOADING….

> STATUS: ACTIVE

> PERMISSIONS: ACCESS_DENIED

> SURVIVOR INTAKE // 4 PROFILES ON FILE

> ….LOADING….

> PROFILE 1: ACCESS_DENIED

> PROFILE 2: ACCESS_DENIED

> PROFILE 3: ACCESS_DENIED

> PROFILE 4: ACCESS_DENIED

> CLEARANCE PENDING

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!