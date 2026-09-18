Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Brawl Stars, Duolingo, Supercell

Duolingo & Brawl Stars Team Up For a New Double-Crossover Event

Duolingo and Brawl Stars will launch a new double event tomorrow morning, as Duo takes over Starr Park while Spike teaches Duolingo's lesson

Article Summary Brawl Stars and Duolingo launch a crossover event from September 19-30, with Duo invading Starr Park and Spike joining lessons.

Brawl Stars adds a new 20v1 Boss Fight where players battle Duo in his classroom while answering quiz questions to survive.

Daily Assignments in Brawl Stars let the community complete lessons, pass a final exam, and unlock exclusive crossover rewards.

Duolingo players can finish a limited-time streak quest with Spike and earn crossover rewards, including unlocking Spike in Brawl Stars.

Supercell has teamed up with Duolingo for an all-new event across both the language-learning app and the game Brawl Stars. Starting September 19 and running through September 30, Duo takes over Starr Park in the mobile title, while Spike turns up inside Duolingo's lessons with some things to teach you. Both of wich operasting with new events and exclusive rewards. We have the finer details for both below asd the content goes live tomorrow morning.

Duolingo & Brawl Stars Trade Mascots For a New Event

It comes down to two green mascots fighting for the same thing: players' time. Now the rivalry moves into both apps, putting the fight between Duo and Spike in fans' hands. The event follows weeks of the two trading jabs in the comments, a feud that spilled into the streets and the skies.

Duo Takes Over Starr Park

Duo arrives in Starr Park as the game's latest boss, inviting players into class to teach them a lesson… whether they asked for one or not.

Boss Fight: For the first time, players can team up in a 20v1 Boss Fight game mode set inside Duo's classroom. Players will have to work together to take down increasingly powerful versions of Duo while completing quizzes: those who answer correctly are rewarded, and those who answer incorrectly take damage or are eliminated.

Daily Assignments: Alongside the Boss Fight, players can take part in a community-wide event to earn exclusive collaboration rewards. Step into Duo's classroom to complete a lesson each day, then pass the final exam on the last day to unlock a reward. Misbehave, and detention awaits.

Spike Invades Duo's Classroom

Spike doesn't have Duo's way with words, but he has other ways of encouraging learners to keep their streaks. As Duo wreaks havoc in Starr Park, Spike crosses over into Duolingo, where learners can complete lessons as part of a special limited-time Quest and unlock exclusive rewards along the way.

Streak-Based Quest: Complete daily Duolingo lessons to progress through a special limited-time Quest, giving learners another reason to keep their streaks going while unlocking exclusive crossover rewards.

Crossover Rewards: Duo may be taking over Starr Park, but Spike is making himself at home in Duolingo. Learners who finish the challenge unlock Spike in Brawl Stars.

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