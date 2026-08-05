Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: College Football 27, EA Sports

EA Sports College Football 27 Reveals Third Title Update

EA Sports College Football 27 is getting its third major title update since launch, with several upgrades and fixes to the game.

Article Summary EA Sports College Football 27 Title Update 3 arrives August 6 with major gameplay tuning on PC and consoles.

College Football 27 improves blocking, pancake block balance, pass protection, and chip-and-release behavior.

Defensive upgrades in College Football 27 refine pass rush, coverage logic, jump balls, and coaching adjustments.

Dynasty Blueprint updates, new coaches, uniforms, mascots, traditions, and key bug fixes round out the patch.

EA Sports announced the latest title update for College Football 27, set for release on August 6 on PC and consoles. This particular update covers several areas, providing enhancements to blocking, Pass Rush, and Defensive Fronts. They also give the Dynasty Blueprint several updates to improve gameplay. You'll also see updated content to match the upcoming season, including new coaches, mascots, crowd themes, uniforms, and additional traditions. Plus some big fixes and a general balancing of the overall gameplay. We have a snippet of their latest blog post below that covers everything being added.

Several Updates On The Way For EA Sports College Football 27

Pancake Block Frequency

Slightly lowered the frequency of pancake blocks occurring during gameplay.

Made coaching adjustment changes designed to better address situations where pancake blocks were triggering more often than intended.

Tuned aggressive blocking and defender aggression interactions to help improve the balance of pancake block outcomes.

Dev Note: We've seen your feedback around pancake blocks happening more often than expected in certain gameplay situations. This update takes a two-pronged approach by slightly lowering pancake block frequency while also making coaching adjustment changes to better address the root of the issue. We will continue to monitor feedback after this update goes live.

Blocking Improvements

Improved blocking logic for targeting and assignment execution.

Improved receiver vs. defensive back block outcomes so dominant wins occur at a more balanced rate and feel more situational.

Improved backfield blocker behavior on chip-and-release assignments.

Fixed an issue where chip-and-release blockers could take poor initial angles.

Improved pass blocker depth on quick pass protection.

Fixed an issue where certain tackle over adjustments could create unrealistic interior rush lanes.

Improved play action pass protection so blockers drop back to a more appropriate depth.

Pass Rush & Defensive Front Improvements

Improved stunt logic and functionality.

Fixed multiple issues where Pirate Stunts could cause pass protection to leave rushers unblocked.

Improved defensive tackle loop behavior on stunts to reduce collisions and spacing issues.

Improved Jump the Snap timing feedback so it better matches the actual timing window.

Added Player Lock UI feedback for successful pass rush timing.

Adjusted the Jump the Snap timing window to improve pass rush feel.

Improved defender ability to shed blocks in the proper run-fit direction.

Improved run block double-team shed triggers for defenders.

Defensive Catch Moments

Improved defender behavior on jump balls and interception attempts to allow for higher catch points.

Improved catch tackle interactions and knockout chances in Contested Scenarios.

Fixed an issue where defenders could fail to trigger a catch tackle during catch interactions.

Fixed an issue where catch holes could occur on accurately thrown high-point bullet passes.

Fixed an issue where defenders in hit reactions could incorrectly transition into chase-ball behavior during catch interactions.

Coverage & Defensive Logic

Improved Cover 3 Match Checks logic vs 4 strong where the weakside seam flat will play with better tempo and not get as much width.

Fixed an issue where an Outside Third defender in Cover 3 Blitz could incorrectly match a return route instead of dropping into the intended Outside Third assignment.

Fixed an issue in Cover 3 Match Skinny Checks where the #3 receivers could be left open on a corner route in Gun Trips TE when the tight end was on a drag route.

Fixed an issue where the Safety would slow down in Buzz Coverage and 3 High Structure Defenses

Updated Bracket/Double Team logic and leverage to allow the deep defender to take better angles.

Fixed an issue in Cover 3 Match where hook/curl defenders would still play skate rules runs vs bunch after Underneath or Over The Tops coverage adjustments were made.

Improved Stubbie and Stump push logic in Cover 4 Palms against backside running back swing routes to create 4 strong.

Added logic for cornerbacks in press alignment to play M.E.G. in Cover 4 Quarters.

Bingo and Box Check Logic Improvements for the CB and Quarter Flats Pattern Recognition.

Increased CPU coaching variety using different coverage checks and plaster settings. Dev Note: More aggressive coaches may now favor aggressive checks and tighter plaster behavior, while conservative coaches will emphasize safer adjustments, we expect this to result in greater strategic variety and authenticity against teams.



Coaching Adjustments

Fixed an issue where Untarget Defender was not working correctly when showing blitz.

The Untarget User Defender coaching adjustments will no longer work on run plays. You will however be able to use the target defender on run plays at the line of scrimmage.

Fixed an issue where Untarget User Defender could apply while controlling a defensive lineman.

Fixed an issue where users had no way to scroll by subsection when creating a Custom Adjustment. Dev Note: Pressing LT/RT will now allow players to scroll by section when creating custom adjustments.

Fixed an issue where CPU zone strategy changes could be revealed to the offense after an audible.

Play Action Improvements

Improved the defender aggression coaching adjustment for run fit behavior vs Play Action. Dev Note: Aggressive settings cause second level defenders to trigger downhill faster against the run, creating larger windows behind them. Conservative settings keep defenders more disciplined, allowing them to stay underneath intermediate routes and react more effectively to play action.



General Gameplay Fixes

Fixed a Formation Shift issue where personnel could be manipulated to get 4 or 5 receivers into heavy sets.

Fixed an issue where the first team in the third overtime series could be placed at the 33-yard line instead of the 3-yard line.

Fixed an issue where the Dive Tutorial would not register dive actions and could not be completed.

Fixed an issue where players could freeze in place after certain get-up animations.

Fixed various post play issues with get up's and frozen players.

Fixed an issue where a safety could get stuck during Nickel 2-4 Single Mug DB Blitz Tex 3.

Fixed an Issue in Online Play-A-Friend which caused unintended Stiff Arm behavior.

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