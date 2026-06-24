Posted in: Games, Konami, MLB, Mobile Games | Tagged: MLB, MLB Pro Spirit, Shota Imanaga

eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit Launches Imanaga Selection Scouting Event

eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit has a brand-new event happening right now, as the Imanaga Selection Scouting event is underway with Shota Imanaga.

Article Summary MLB Pro Spirit has launched the Imanaga Selection Scouting event, headlined by Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga.

The limited-time MLB Pro Spirit event features 15 players picked by Imanaga, including Tatis Jr., Lindor, Alonso, and more.

The Imanaga Selection runs now through July 7, 2026, giving MLB Pro Spirit players a limited window to scout featured stars.

MLB Pro Spirit players can claim a Shota Imanaga login bonus and one free Epic 10-player scout during the event.

Konami has launched a brand-new eBaseball event in eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit this week, featuring the Imanaga Selection Scouting event with Shota Imanaga. As you may have grasped from the name, this is a special scouting event featuring 15 MLB players who have been personally selected by the Chicago Cubs starting pitcher, along with Imanaga himself as an option. Some of the selected players include Fernando Tatis Jr., Julio Rodríguez, Francisco Lindor, and Pete Alonso. We have more details and the teaser video here as the content is now live.

The Imanaga Selection Scouting Event is Underway in eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit

Chicago Cubs' Shota Imanaga has been named "Partner Athlete" for MLB Pro Spirit, bringing his elite skills to the virtual game. Imanaga has made his mark on the Major League stage with his exceptional control and a wide array of pitching techniques. This partnership with MLB Pro Spirit highlights his impact on the game, both on the field and in the gaming world.

The Imanaga Selection

Event period: Now ～ July 7, 2026, 5:59 PM PDT. The following players selected by Shota Imanaga will appear as part of the special scouting event in the game:

Pete Alonso (Baltimore Orioles)

Max Fried (New York Yankees)

Tarik Skubal (Detroit Tigers)

Julio Rodríguez (Seattle Mariners)

Jose Altuve (Houston Astros)

MacKenzie Gore (Texas Rangers)

Cristopher Sánchez (Philadelphia Phillies)

Francisco Lindor (New York Mets)

Robert Suarez (Atlanta Braves)

Shota Imanaga (Chicago Cubs)

Willson Contreras (St. Louis Cardinals)

Oneil Cruz (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Trevor Megill (Milwaukee Brewers)

Edwin Díaz (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Padres)

Imanaga Selection Login Bonus

Log in during the event period to receive a guaranteed "G-III Contract: Shota Imanaga," which allows you to obtain Shota Imanaga from the Imanaga Selection.

Free Epic 10-Player

A free 10-player scout is available once during the event period. You are guaranteed to obtain one active "G-IV" player from your selected team!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!