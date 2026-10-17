Posted in: Games, Konami, Mobile Games | Tagged: eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit, shohei ohtani

eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit Releases Shohei Ohtani Anniversary Cards

Shohei Ohtani has been added to eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit with a special event to ring in the baseball mobile title's second anniversary.

Article Summary MLB Pro Spirit celebrates its second anniversary with a free update headlined by two Shohei Ohtani cards.

Log in during the SHOTIME '26 event to claim free G-III Ohtani SP and DH cards for your MLB Pro Spirit roster.

The 24-month login bonus adds six free G-IV player cards, including Seiya Suzuki, Mason Miller, and more.

Anniversary events include daily free 10-player scouts, fan-voted cards, special missions, and double EXP.

Konami dropped a new free update this week for eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit, celebrating its second anniversary with Shohei Ohtani. Whether you're a fan of his or not, you cannot deny the greatness he brings to the game, which is why they have two new cards of his to add to the title, along with six G-IV player cards, another 140 free player cards, and some new anniversary events. We have more details below, as this will run through November.

Shohei Ohtani Rings In eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit's Second Anniversary

Players can add two new Shohei Ohtani cards to their rosters, collect six G-IV players through a special login bonus, and take part in daily free draws across two event periods. The anniversary update will also introduce new key art and an updated app icon featuring cover athlete Shohei Ohtani, alongside fan-selected player cards, special missions, and double player EXP.

Add Shohei Ohtani to Your Rotation and Lineup

The "SHOTIME '26 LOGIN BONUS" will give players two G-III "COVER ATHLETE: Shohei Ohtani" cards: a starting pitcher (SP) card and a designated hitter (DH) card. Both will be available by logging in during the event, beginning after maintenance on October 13. See the in-game announcements for the full schedule.

Collect Six G-IV Players Selected by Kenshi Sugiya

Former professional baseball player Kenshi Sugiya has selected six MLB players for the "24-MONTH COMMEMORATIVE LOGIN BONUS." By logging in during the event, players can receive all six cards at G-IV, the game's highest grade:

Junior Caminero — Tampa Bay Rays

Cam Schlittler — New York Yankees

Munetaka Murakami — Chicago White Sox

Jacob Misiorowski — Milwaukee Brewers

Seiya Suzuki — Chicago Cubs

Mason Miller — San Diego Padres

The featured cards are from 2026 Series 1. The event is scheduled to run from October 13, after maintenance, to November 17.

More Ways to Build Your Roster

Additional anniversary events will give players more chances to recruit MLB talent and develop their teams:

DAILY FREE 10-PLAYER SCOUT. Make one free 10-player draw per day during each event period, with one G-IV player guaranteed in every draw. Across both phases, players can make up to 14 draws for a total of 140 player cards. Phase 1 is scheduled for October 13–20; Phase 2 is scheduled for October 27–November 3. Each phase begins after maintenance.

Make one free 10-player draw per day during each event period, with one G-IV player guaranteed in every draw. Across both phases, players can make up to 14 draws for a total of 140 player cards. Phase 1 is scheduled for October 13–20; Phase 2 is scheduled for October 27–November 3. Each phase begins after maintenance. Anniversary Scout — Phase 1. Players who earned strong support in the in-game "Anniversary All-Star Election" will appear on special cards featuring their autographs. The fourth 10-player Scout guarantees one featured player from the selected team. Scheduled from October 13, after maintenance, to October 27.

Players who earned strong support in the in-game "Anniversary All-Star Election" will appear on special cards featuring their autographs. The fourth 10-player Scout guarantees one featured player from the selected team. Scheduled from October 13, after maintenance, to October 27. Anniversary Login Bonus — Part 1. Earn rewards based on the number of days you log in, including a "G-Ⅲ: ANV#1." Scheduled from October 13, after maintenance, to October 20.

Earn rewards based on the number of days you log in, including a "G-Ⅲ: ANV#1." Scheduled from October 13, after maintenance, to October 20. Special Missions and Double EXP. Complete anniversary missions to earn player development items, including a total of 60,000 Ace Tokens. Players will also earn double player EXP from games during the campaign. Both events are scheduled from October 13, after maintenance, to November 10.

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