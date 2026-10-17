Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: El Paso Elsewhere 2, Frosty Pop, Strange Scaffold

El Paso, Elsewhere 2 Launches New Demo Alongside Latest Trailer

Strange Scaffold has released a brand-new demo for El Paso, Elsewhere 2 on Steam, along with the latest trailer for the sequel.

Article Summary El Paso, Elsewhere 2 has a new free Steam demo and trailer, giving players an early taste of Strange Scaffold’s sequel.

Set after El Paso, Elsewhere, James Savage battles through the Void after betrayal, facing eldritch horrors and old wounds.

El Paso, Elsewhere 2 adds vampiric movement, 15 weapons, and 20+ handcrafted levels packed with pulpy action.

Strange Scaffold targets a 2027 release for El Paso, Elsewhere 2, with fully voiced story scenes and a new soundtrack.

Strange Scaffold and Frosty Pop are giving players a chance to try out El Paso, Elsewhere 2, as the game has launched a new free demo on Steam. Following up the successful breakout indie hit, James Savage hjas returned with even more guns than before in an attempt to escape the void. Along with the demo is the latest trailer for the game, which you can check out above. No release window has been set yet beyond the idea that we'll see it in 2027.

Escape The Void in El Paso, Elsewhere 2

After the events of hit indie game El Paso, Elsewhere, newly-converted vampire James Savage roams the United States, slaying monsters and sealing away the supernatural forces unleashed on our world. Now, betrayed by his best friend to pay a debt to an eldritch horror, James wakes inside an open grave to face the Void itself.

Dive in slow motion to take down gargoyles, possessed animatronics, and gun-toting vampires. Experience a new chapter of pulpy neo-noir action, voiced by an award-winning cast. Roll across deserted cities, leap into multidimensional libraries, and carve your path through 20+ handcrafted levels, one staked enemy at a time. James Savage once killed the monster he loved to save the world. Can he save the monster who betrayed him to save himself?

Use vampiric abilities to dive off of thin air, backflip off of enemies, and feed on the blood that erupts from your opponents when you stake them.

Take your fight to reality-defying nightclubs, multidimensional libraries, eerie suburbia, and more lairs of eldritch horrors, in 20+ action-packed levels.

Wield 15 weapons ranging from Western revolvers to automatic shotguns to a tommy gun that fires vampire-killing stakes.

Confront Frankenstein's Monster, goblin shamans, biblically-accurate angels, and a horde of supernatural enemies both new and old to the series.

Fully-voiced cutscenes deliver a new neo-noir tale of supernatural grief and recovery, from the award-winning team behind I Am Your Beast and Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator.

Original hip-hop horror rap album produced by RJ Lake (I Am Your Beast, Unbeatable, El Paso, Elsewhere).

Multi-genre, pulse-pounding instrumental OST by Chicago music producer kalibration.

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