Posted in: Bandai Namco, Elden Ring, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Elden Ring Tarnished Edition, george r r martin, Hidetaka Miyazaki

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition Arrives For Switch 2 on August 28

The latest trailer for Elden Ring Tarnished Edition shows off all of the content coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 on August 28.

Article Summary Elden Ring Tarnished Edition launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on August 28, bringing the acclaimed RPG to Nintendo players.

The Switch 2 edition includes the base Elden Ring game, the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, and brand-new content.

New additions include two Starting Classes, fresh armor options, and Torrent customization for more player freedom.

Explore Elden Ring’s vast Lands Between, build your character, and experience online multiplayer and async features.

Bandai Namco released a new trailer this week, showcasing the Elden Ring Tarnished Edition ahead of its August 28 release on the Nintendo Switch 2. As you can see in the video above, this edition comes with the base game, the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, and new content, including two new Starting Classes for players to choose from. As well as new character armor and the ability to customize Torrent, your in-game mount that you travel on. Enjoy the trailer ahead of the game's launch in about three weeks.

Explore The Lands Between on Nintendo Switch 2 with the Elden Ring Tarnished Edition

Journey through the Lands Between, a new fantasy world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki, creator of the influential Dark Souls video game series, and George R. R. Martin, author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire. Unravel the mysteries of the Elden Ring's power. Encounter adversaries with profound backgrounds, characters with their own unique motivations for helping or hindering your progress, and fearsome creatures.

A Breathtaking World Full of Excitement and Mystery: A vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected. As you explore, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats await you, leading to a high sense of accomplishment.

A vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected. As you explore, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats await you, leading to a high sense of accomplishment. Create and Build Your Own Character: In addition to customizing your character's appearance, you can freely combine the weapons, armor, and magic that you equip. You can develop your character according to your play style, such as increasing your muscle strength to become a strong warrior, or mastering magic.

In addition to customizing your character's appearance, you can freely combine the weapons, armor, and magic that you equip. You can develop your character according to your play style, such as increasing your muscle strength to become a strong warrior, or mastering magic. An Epic Drama Born from a Myth Created by George R.R. Martin: A multilayered story told in fragments. An epic drama in which the various thoughts of the characters intersect in the Lands Between.

A multilayered story told in fragments. An epic drama in which the various thoughts of the characters intersect in the Lands Between. Play Alongside a Massive Worldwide Community: In addition to multiplayer, where you can directly connect with other players and travel together, the game supports a unique asynchronous online element that allows you to feel the presence of others.

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