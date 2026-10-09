Posted in: Games, Miniatures, Modiphius Entertainment, Tabletop | Tagged: Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms, the elder scrolls

Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms Minifigs Have Launched on MyMiniFactory

Those looking for some new minifigs for Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms, Modiphius Entertainment dropped the set on MyMiniFactory

Article Summary Modiphius launched Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms STL miniatures on MyMiniFactory through a new Tribes subscription.

Subscribers can pay $10 monthly or $108 yearly to get monthly Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms STL bundles.

Chapter Three: Dawnguard adds exclusive early-access STLs, including Dawnguard, Clan Volkihar, and mounts.

Continued members earn loyalty rewards like a new Odahviing sculpt for Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms collectors.

Modiphius Entertainment announced this week that they have launched Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms minifigs on MyMiniFactory. The new Tribes additions to the game will allow you to snag different sets of figs at a time, or all of them under a subscription. You have the option to choose to pay a monthly cost of $10 or a yearly cost of $108 to receive a monthly bundle of brand-new STL files from the range or figures on their website. We have more details and images below as they are now listed in their shop.

Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms Tribe Launches on MyMiniFactory

Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms brings the classic Bethesda video game to tabletop, where you and your friends can delve into Draugr-infested tombs in search of forgotten treasure, take up arms in Civil War, or join any of the Guilds to further their – and your – interests across Skyrim. Following on from successful FronTier campaigns within MyMiniFactory for both Chapter One: Civil War and Chapter Two: Steam & Shadow, the Tribes will contain never-before-released STLs from Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms Chapter Three: Dawnguard.

These will be available as a time-limited exclusive to subscribers, before being available to purchase individually by the public at full price the following month. Each month, subscribers will gain new STLs from the range before the general public, featuring the likes of warriors from the Dawnguard, Clan Volkihar, and – for the first time – mounted miniatures. Continued subscribers will also receive loyalty rewards, which include a brand new Odahviing sculpt.

About Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms

​It is the time of the Dragonborn. Battle rages across the forests, plains and mountains of Skyrim as Imperials and Stormcloaks fight for supremacy. In ancient barrows, the restless dead rise from their sleep. Skeletons and fearsome Draugr jealously guard their treasures from bands of delving adventures. The Elder Scrolls: A Call to Arms is an adventure wargame set in the world of Tamriel. Gather your heroes and venture into Draugr haunted tombs and ruins, searching for treasure and glory. Or, fight the Civil War as the Stormcloaks and Imperials battle for the future of Skyrim.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!