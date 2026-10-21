Posted in: BioWare, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: anthem, Baldur's Gate, dragon age, mass effect, Neverwinter Nights, star wars: Knights of the old republic

Electronic Arts Makes Bold, Stupid Choice To Shutter BioWare

Electronic Arts decided to hurt the game industry and anger the majority of its fanbase in one swoop, as they have shuttered BioWare

Article Summary Electronic Arts is shutting down BioWare after 30 years, cutting 400 jobs and ending a major RPG legacy.

BioWare confirmed the next Mass Effect has been canceled, with no other EA studio set to continue development.

Beloved BioWare franchises like Dragon Age, Mass Effect, and KOTOR define the studio’s lasting impact on gaming.

The closure signals deeper turmoil at EA, raising fears more studio cuts could follow across its game business.

In what has to be one of the dumbest decisions a company has made since the last round of video game layoffs, Electronic Arts has decided to scrap BioWare and all of its employees. The company, whatever's left of it, took to social media this morning to let people know the new ownership of its parent company has decided to close the studio after three decades of making some of the most recognizable games on the planet. According to Bloomberg, over 400 jobs will be cut, and the current Mass Effect title that was in production has been shut down. No other studio will be picking up the title, and it sounds like many of the current services provided by active games will be terminated as well. Here's the letter from the company:

BioWare Has Been Forced To Close Shop

For more than 30 years, BioWare has been more than a studio. It has been a home for storytellers, developers, and the players who brought our worlds to life.

Baldur's Gate. Neverwinter Nights.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Dragon Age. Mass Effect. Anthem.

Now, after more than three decades of shared adventures, BioWare is closing and early development on the next Mass Effect project is ending. There is nothing easy about writing those words. Our focus right now is on our incredibly talented team who put their hearts into these games, and supporting one another through this transition.

What generations of Bio Ware built together is something to celebrate and remember. These games became so much more because you played them, debated your choices, fell in love with the characters, and made these worlds your own. From all of us at BioWare, thank you for being the most meaningful part of our story.

BioWare

The online uproar is what you would expect, as fans have absolutely nothing good to say about the decision. Even the hardcore haters who make fun of every decision EA makes can't believe they shut down the studio. In a time when it seems like the industry is getting hit by blow after blow, with no real certainty about the future over the next few months, let alone a year, it looks like this will be the start of a bloodbath at EA. BioWare only makes up 3% of its workforce, and they decided to end it. Not scrap it for parts, not sell it to someone else, not let the team behind it buy it out and become their own thing. They would rather end the company than let it sail off to Valhalla or find a way to make it run. And if that's the case for BioWare, it's only a matter of time before we start seeing other studios under their banner get the same treatment.

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