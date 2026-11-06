Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crusader, Road Rash, Theme Hospital, Ultima, Wing Commander

Electronic Arts Releases 25 Classic PC Titles & Anniversary Editions

Electronic Arts has released 25 classic PC titles this week, including a set of Anniversary Editions coming from the Wing Commander series.

Article Summary Electronic Arts has launched 25 classic PC games on Steam, GOG, and the EA App, with every title priced at $5.

Seven Anniversary Editions headline the drop, led by Wing Commander classics plus Road Rash and Privateer 2.

Electronic Arts restored lost FMV masters and added modern system support, controls, and performance upgrades.

EA also confirmed free Wing Commander Anniversary upgrades for existing digital owners on GOG and the EA App.

Electronic Arts decided to release a massive collection of classic PC titles this week, including a few that celebrate milestones. First off, the company dropped 25 games in total, 18 of them being re-releases of games that have been off the market for a minute or have just been refreshed to be available to play, many of them from the Crusader, Ultimate, and Wing Commander franchises. Seven of them have been given special anniversary editions, most of which are from the Wing Commander series. We have the full rundown of everything the company released, along with their notes on the titles, as they're all available for $5 each across Steam, GOG, and the EA App.

Electronic Arts Releases 25 Classic PC Titles

Each Anniversary Edition preserves the original look, feel, and creative intent of the game, with quality-of-life updates to support modern systems, controls, improve performance, and make the titles more approachable without compromising their authenticity.

The Anniversary Editions have been a labor of love, inspired by the discovery of a physical media vault containing thousands of Betacam, VHS, and D1 tapes alongside other media assets. The digitization process recovered the supposedly lost Master FMV sequences for these seven legendary titles, which were meticulously re-edited to restore the over 1,500 cinematic scenes across these games. This reflects EA's commitment to renewing influential titles for longtime fans while helping new audiences discover the games that helped shape PC gaming.

For each restored Wing Commander title, these improvements were made possible by the dedicated community, who were open and eager to collaborate with the passionate team at EA to incorporate their mods into the official releases. This launch is a celebration of the community's commitment to the franchise, which is why anyone who already owns a digital copy of the Wing Commander titles on GOG or the EA App will automatically receive the Anniversary Edition upgrade for free on their respective digital platform.

Road Rash: 30th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander: 35th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander II: Vengeance of the Kilrathi: 35th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander III: Heart of the Tiger: 30th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander IV: The Price of Freedom: 30th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander Prophecy: 30th Anniversary Edition

Privateer 2: The Darkening: 30th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander: Privateer

Wing Commander: Academy

Wing Commander: Armada

Strike Commander

Theme Hospital

Crusader: No Remorse

Crusader: No Regret

Ultima I: The First Age of Darkness

Ultima II: The Revenge of the Enchantress

Ultima III: Exodus

Ultima IV: Quest of the Avatar

Ultima V: Warriors of Destiny

Ultima VI: The False Prophet

Ultima VII: The Complete Edition

Ultima VIII: Gold Edition

Ultima IX: Ascension

Ultima Underworld I

Ultima Underworld II

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