Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cygnus Cross, Emberville

Emberville Reveals Full Voice Cast With October 27 Early Access Launch

Emberville has revealed its voice cast and confirmed it will launch in Steam Early Access on October 27 across two new trailers.

Article Summary Emberville launches in Steam Early Access on October 27, confirmed alongside a new trailer from Cygnus Cross.

Emberville’s voice cast includes Matthew Mercer, Jennifer English, Ben Starr, Nick Apostolides, and more.

Players escape the deadly Vitromotus, rescue townsfolk, and help rebuild Emberville through quests and skills.

Emberville blends fast-paced combat, crafting, farming, town building, and procedural world exploration.

Developer and publisher Cygnus Cross dropped two announcements this month for their upcoming title, Emberville, revealing the voice cast and confirming the game's launch date. First off, the voice cast is an amazing array of talent that many fans will be happy with, including Matthew Mercer, Jennifer English, Ben Starr, Nick Apostolides, Jane Perry, Elias Toufexis, Anjali Bhimani, Briana White, LilyPichu, and Dillon Francis. Meanwhile, the team confirmed in a second trailer that the game will arrive in Early Access for Steam on October 27.

Emberville Confirmed For October 27 Release

Tired and confused, you awake engulfed in darkness, in a prison that appears to have no end, known as the Vitromotus. Your memories are clouded, but your desire for freedom allows you to endure. With nothing but your wits and might, you carve your way out with determination, eager to embrace the light of the sun. Yet, as despair slowly consumes your spirit, a ray of hope shines forward. Imprisoned like countless others, the denizens of a once thriving town, now ravaged by vicious forces, await your aid. As you rescue them from various, terrible fates, they will lend their skills and help you rebuild their homes. You will learn their trades, secrets, and dreams while assisting them in their many quests. And perhaps, in time, become a legend in the chronicles of their land: Emberville.

Fast-Paced Combat Mechanics: The combat is fast-paced and action-oriented, with a wide variety of weapons, skills, and abilities.

The combat is fast-paced and action-oriented, with a wide variety of weapons, skills, and abilities. Multifaceted Game Progression: Progression is multifaceted, with players leveling up weapon and armor categories to unlock new classes, leveling up and learning crafting and gathering skills, rescuing NPCs to enhance and rebuild Emberville, and exploring the world to uncover hidden treasures and secrets.

Progression is multifaceted, with players leveling up weapon and armor categories to unlock new classes, leveling up and learning crafting and gathering skills, rescuing NPCs to enhance and rebuild Emberville, and exploring the world to uncover hidden treasures and secrets. Farming, Gathering, and Crafting: Emberville features farming, gathering, and crafting skills that can be used to grow crops, gather plants, wood, and minerals, and craft items, which can be improved by leveling up, learning skills, blueprints, and recipes.

Emberville features farming, gathering, and crafting skills that can be used to grow crops, gather plants, wood, and minerals, and craft items, which can be improved by leveling up, learning skills, blueprints, and recipes. Estate: A customizable creative player area, with houses, buildings, and objects that can be custom-placed and used to improve skills, craft items, and as a chill spot.

A customizable creative player area, with houses, buildings, and objects that can be custom-placed and used to improve skills, craft items, and as a chill spot. Procedural Generation: The world of Emberville can be explored through a giant procedurally generated world that contains procedurally generated levels with a great variety of events, biomes, enemies, treasures, and so on.

Matthew Mercer (Critical Role, Baldur's Gate 3, Overwatch)

(Critical Role, Baldur's Gate 3, Overwatch) Jennifer English (Baldur's Gate 3, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)

(Baldur's Gate 3, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33) Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)

(Final Fantasy XVI, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33) Nick Apostolides (Resident Evil 2 & 4, Dead Space)

(Resident Evil 2 & 4, Dead Space) Elias Toufexis (Deus Ex, Starfield)

(Deus Ex, Starfield) Jane Perry (Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon Age: The Veilguard)

(Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon Age: The Veilguard) LilyPichu (Content Creator & Voice Actor)

(Content Creator & Voice Actor) Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy)

(Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy) Anjali Bhimani ( Overwatch, Apex Legends)

Overwatch, Apex Legends) Harry McEntire (Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Final Fantasy XVI)

(Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Final Fantasy XVI) Alex Ponton (Content Creator & Voice Actor)

(Content Creator & Voice Actor) David Menkin (Final Fantasy XVI, Dragon Quest)

(Final Fantasy XVI, Dragon Quest) Rich Keeble (Baldur's Gate 3, Total War: Warhammer III)

(Baldur's Gate 3, Total War: Warhammer III) Kirsty Rider ( The Sandman, Sifu)

The Sandman, Sifu) Dillon Francis ( International DJ, Producer & Musician)

International DJ, Producer & Musician) Cahla "Cahlaflour" Thorman (Content Creator & Voice Actor)

(Content Creator & Voice Actor) Michael Bryan

Lucy Elliott

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