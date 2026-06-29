Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Enshrouded, Keen Games

Enshrouded Version 1.0 Officially Confirmed For October 15

After months of being in Early Access, Enshrouded will finally see the launch of Version 1.0 for both PC and PS5 on October 15.

Article Summary Enshrouded Version 1.0 officially launches October 15, ending Early Access with a full release on PC and PS5.

Keen Games confirmed the Enshrouded 1.0 release date alongside a new trailer after months of limited updates.

Enshrouded blends survival, action RPG combat, crafting, and voxel building across the sprawling world of Embervale.

Players can explore biomes, fight bosses, survive the Shroud, and team up in 8-player co-op to rebuild the realm.

Keen Games has officially confirmed that the game Enshrouded is finally leaving Early Access, as Version 1.0 will arrive on October 15. The team has been working on the game for months on end, offering updates here and there, but the last significant one was over eight months ago, with not a lot of talk from the team. That all changed this month as we now have a date on the calendar, provided it isn't pushed back, for a full launch on PC and PS5. Enjoy the latest trailer here as we wait to learn more about the final version.

Enshrouded Finally Launches Version 1.0 This October

Enshrouded is a game of survival, action RPG combat, building, and crafting, set within a sprawling voxel-based continent called Embervale. You are Flameborn, the last ember of hope for a dying race. Venture into a vast world, vanquish punishing bosses, build grand halls, and forge your path in this co-op survival action RPG. Endure the corrupting fog that plagues the land to seek rare treasures and frightening creatures within it, and to reclaim your kingdom's lost beauty and history. Beneath the ruins and within the Shroud lies a story of magic, ruin, and redemption. Awaken the ancient Flame and reclaim the hope that once illuminated this fallen world.

The Secrests of a Fallen Realm: Journey across its diverse biomes, from the sun-scorched Kindlewastes to the shadowed depths of The Revelwood, to uncover the remnants of lost cultures and forgotten myths.

Journey across its diverse biomes, from the sun-scorched Kindlewastes to the shadowed depths of The Revelwood, to uncover the remnants of lost cultures and forgotten myths. Best In Class Building System: Bring life back to the land with powerful voxel building tools. Create grand structures, customize every detail, and shelter NPCs who unlock workshops and the means to craft epic gear.

Bring life back to the land with powerful voxel building tools. Create grand structures, customize every detail, and shelter NPCs who unlock workshops and the means to craft epic gear. Multiplayer & Co-Op: Join up to 8 players in co-op to raid, build, and battle the Fell hordes together with your friends.

Join up to 8 players in co-op to raid, build, and battle the Fell hordes together with your friends. Survival in the Shroud: Scavenge the ruins, battle the wilds, and grow strong enough to face the horrors within the Shroud.

Scavenge the ruins, battle the wilds, and grow strong enough to face the horrors within the Shroud. Heart-Pounding Action Combat: Battle corrupted factions and deadly bosses twisted by the Shroud. Dodge, parry, and unleash powerful skills and spells while you forge your own combat style as a Wizard, Ranger, or Warrior.

Battle corrupted factions and deadly bosses twisted by the Shroud. Dodge, parry, and unleash powerful skills and spells while you forge your own combat style as a Wizard, Ranger, or Warrior. Crafting Gear Worthy of Legends: Craft and upgrade legendary weapons and armor. Expand your skills to master sword, shield, staff, and bow and stand against the Shroud.

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