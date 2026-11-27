Posted in: Board Games, Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Relatable, Theory11

Entertainment Product Company Relatable Acquires Theory11

Entertainment product company Relatable has officially acquired Theory11, adding all of their tabletop games and products to their lineup

Article Summary Relatable has acquired Theory11, adding the premium tabletop company’s games, puzzles, and playing cards to its lineup.

Theory11 will keep its full team, with the brand continuing to lead its creative vision, product development, and daily operations.

Relatable says the deal pairs Theory11’s design-focused approach with its retail reach, resources, and operational scale.

Terms were not disclosed, but Relatable and Theory11 say the goal is broader growth without changing the brand’s standards.

The entertainment and consumer products company Relatable has acquired the tabletop game company Theory11, adding its catalog to the company's lineup of IPs. Founded in 2007, Theory11 spent nearly two decades crafting tabletop card games and titles for a ton of companies, including Disney, Warner Bros., Netflix, Paramount, The Beatles, James Bond, The Academy Awards, and more, as you can see from the images here. Their brand joins the company behind What Do You Meme?, Emotional Support Pals, Hunt A Killer, and more. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, so we're not sure how much of Theory11 will remain moving forward, or whether it's still allowed to be its own brand within the company. We have more info from the press release below.

Relatable Acquires Theory11 To Help Stack The Deck

The acquisition brings together theory11's design-led creative approach with Relatable's broader scale, resources, retail relationships, and operational capabilities. Relatable will retain the entire theory11 team, which will continue to lead the brand's creative vision, product development, and day-to-day operations. The goal is to accelerate theory11's continued growth and enable the team to pursue more ambitious opportunities, while preserving the craftsmanship, creative development process, and uncompromising attention to detail that have defined the theory11 brand since its inception.

From its beginnings in magic, theory11 has grown into a globally recognized premium consumer brand spanning luxury playing cards, puzzles, games, and entertainment. Throughout that evolution, theory11 has maintained an unusually deliberate approach to product development, with products often taking months and, in some cases, more than a year to develop. Together, Relatable and theory11 see significant opportunities to expand the brand's reach, introduce theory11 to new audiences, and develop an even broader pipeline of premium products and collaborations. theory11 will continue its focus on design, storytelling, and craftsmanship as it develops new products and collaborations.

"We were fans of theory11 long before we ever imagined we'd have the opportunity to be part of its story," said Ben Kaplan, co-founder of Relatable. "They have this incredible ability to take something familiar and make it feel special, more thoughtful, more magical, and ultimately something you want to keep. They don't just create products; they create curated experiences that their fans can collect and hold. Now we get to be part of what we've admired for years, helping the team take that creativity even further while protecting everything that made us fans in the first place. That's incredibly exciting for us."

"Our roots are in magic, and that has always shaped the way we approach creating products," said Jonathan Bayme, founder and CEO of theory11. "For 19 years, we've been willing to pursue ideas that others might dismiss as impractical or impossible, and apply an often unreasonable amount of effort, nuance, detail, and craftsmanship to make a creative vision real. That's how an ordinary object like a deck of cards or a puzzle can become extraordinary. We find true magic in those details. This acquisition gives our team greater resources to dream bigger, pursue even more ambitious ideas, and bring that same level of care to more people around the world, without compromising the standards and creative process that have defined theory11 from the beginning."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!