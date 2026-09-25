Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: EVE Frontier, EVE Frontier Cycle 7: Vestiges, Fenris Creations

EVE Frontier Cycle 7: Vestiges Set To Launch on September 29

EVE Frontier Cycle 7: Vestiges has been set to launch on September 29, bringing reworks and new content to the space survival MMO

Article Summary EVE Frontier Cycle 7: Vestiges launches September 29, bringing a full universe reset for new and returning players.

EVE Frontier overhauls ship flight with strafing, rolling, Aim Flight controls, and more skill-based space combat.

Vestiges adds physical docking, deeper exploration, and multi-star system discoveries across the EVE Frontier galaxy.

EVE Frontier Feral Drones now mine, salvage, and react like players, while ship fittings directly affect handling.

Fenris Creations has revealed new details about EVE Frontier Cycle 7: Vestiges, set to launch on September 29. The crux of the content introduces a rework of flight, giving ships the ability to strafe, roll, and move freely as if they were actually in space, rather than being stuck on a fixed plane. Which also means you'd better be a damn good pilot to make it through the galaxy without just drifting in whatever direction you feel like. We have more details about what to expect below, as well as the trailer above showing it off.

What's Coming To EVE Frontier Cycle 7: Vestiges

Vestiges also adds physical docking, deeper exploration, and enhanced Feral Drones that play by the same rules as players. Cycle 7 starts with a full universe reset, giving new and returning players a fresh start.

Reworked Flight : Ships can strafe, roll, and pull off more complex moves. The new default Aim Flight controls let players steer with the mouse or a gamepad, so they can fly one way while aiming weapons another. Players can still switch to WASD controls at any time.

: Ships can strafe, roll, and pull off more complex moves. The new default Aim Flight controls let players steer with the mouse or a gamepad, so they can fly one way while aiming weapons another. Players can still switch to WASD controls at any time. Modular Ship Impact : Thrusters decide how hard a ship pushes, and engines decide how well it burns fuel and how it handles. How a ship is fitted now changes how it flies.

: Thrusters decide how hard a ship pushes, and engines decide how well it burns fuel and how it handles. How a ship is fitted now changes how it flies. Skills : Players' Character and Shell, the clone body they inhabit, get better with experience, so the same action can play out differently depending on who's doing it.

: Players' Character and Shell, the clone body they inhabit, get better with experience, so the same action can play out differently depending on who's doing it. Physical Docking: Ships latch onto ports on structures to use their services and stay visible in space while they're docked.

Dynamic Feral Drones : The game's hostile drones now play by the same rules as players. They scan, travel, mine, salvage, and scavenge for the same resources, and react to what players are doing around them.

: The game's hostile drones now play by the same rules as players. They scan, travel, mine, salvage, and scavenge for the same resources, and react to what players are doing around them. Deeper Exploration: Players will discover in-system and inter-system signatures as they travel, building up their knowledge of the space around them. New points of interest, ancient constructs, and stellar environments can be found throughout the galaxy, including multi-star systems that pose challenging combinations of environmental effects to contend with.

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