Posted in: EVE Online, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EVE Online: Fractured Skies, Fenris Creations

EVE Online: Fractured Skies Has Been Given a November 10 Launch

EVE Online: Fractured Skies, the latest expansion for the space-based MMORPG, will arrive on November 10 as Part Two of Theatres of War

Article Summary EVE Online: Fractured Skies launches November 10, kicking off Part Two of Theatres of War in New Eden.

Four Military Campaigns let all EVE Online players aid their empire through PvE, PvP, mining, and exploration.

Fractured Skies adds Navy Attack Battlecruisers, Synchronizer rigs, and empire rewards ahead of 2027 wars.

EVE Online also expands onboarding with AIR Academy ships, new achievements, and an optional HUD redesign.

Fenris Creations confirmed this past week that EVE Online: Fractured Skies will officially be released on November 10 with a ton of new content. Serving as the second chapter of Theatres of War, the three-expansion saga that started with Cradle of War back in June, this expansion will heat up the rival empires' conflicts in an all-new arms race. You'll see four new Military Campaigns begin on day one ahead of a four-way showdown this coming January 2027, with another major conflict taking place in February 2027 with Conquests. We have more details about what's happening below from the devs as we wait for the expansion to be released.

EVE Online: Fractured Skies Arrives November

As New Eden's empires race to harness Drifter technology and develop devastating Conquest Engines, capsuleers are called upon to strengthen their side ahead of the coming conflict. Four new Military Campaigns, one for each empire, begin November 10. Capsuleers can contribute through PvE combat, PvP, mining, and exploration, regardless of Factional Warfare enlistment, gathering valuable materials to exchange for ISK, Loyalty Points, faction equipment, achievements, and titles. Together, their efforts have the power to reshape the battlefield, unlocking system-wide bonuses across designated star systems from January 5. Those hard-won advantages will help their empires in a massive four-way showdown later that month, before the conflict escalates into Conquests in February.

Navy Attack Battlecruisers: Four mobile, high-firepower battlecruisers designed for coordinated strikes against larger forces, trading resilience for speed and damage: the Naga Navy Issue, Oracle Navy Issue, Talos Navy Issue, and Tornado Fleet Issue, including the long-requested missile Naga. Available through Factional Warfare Loyalty Point stores.

Four mobile, high-firepower battlecruisers designed for coordinated strikes against larger forces, trading resilience for speed and damage: the Naga Navy Issue, Oracle Navy Issue, Talos Navy Issue, and Tornado Fleet Issue, including the long-requested missile Naga. Available through Factional Warfare Loyalty Point stores. Synchronizer Rigs: Nine new rig sets, spanning the four empires and five pirate factions, reward faction-focused ship builds, growing stronger with each matching faction module fitted. Pirate Synchronizers offer bonuses unavailable on existing rigs, balanced by heavier drawbacks.

Military Campaigns: Four new campaigns, one per empire, run from launch into January, introducing fresh objectives and rewards. Open to all players regardless of Factional Warfare enlistment, capsuleers recover materials from across the warzones and deliver them to item traders to advance their empire's war effort. Completed objectives unlock temporary system-wide bonuses, while the first empire in each rivalry (Amarr versus Minmatar, Caldari versus Gallente) to finish all four earns command carrier reinforcements for January's showdown.

Four new campaigns, one per empire, run from launch into January, introducing fresh objectives and rewards. Open to all players regardless of Factional Warfare enlistment, capsuleers recover materials from across the warzones and deliver them to item traders to advance their empire's war effort. Completed objectives unlock temporary system-wide bonuses, while the first empire in each rivalry (Amarr versus Minmatar, Caldari versus Gallente) to finish all four earns command carrier reinforcements for January's showdown. AIR Academy Ships: Thirteen free, pre-fitted AIR Academy ships let new capsuleers jump straight into combat, exploration and mining within Exordium, EVE's PvP-free starter region, discovering what they enjoy simply by flying, without needing fitting expertise or risking their own ISK. Academy ships cannot leave Exordium, unlike the standard hulls players buy to fly across the rest of New Eden.

Thirteen free, pre-fitted AIR Academy ships let new capsuleers jump straight into combat, exploration and mining within Exordium, EVE's PvP-free starter region, discovering what they enjoy simply by flying, without needing fitting expertise or risking their own ISK. Academy ships cannot leave Exordium, unlike the standard hulls players buy to fly across the rest of New Eden. Stronger Onboarding: Visual updates and a cleaner overview for dozens of popular Level 1 security missions, a set of achievements built around Exordium, and the AIR Career Program's move into the Achievements interface give new players a clearer path from starter space into their EVE careers.

Visual updates and a cleaner overview for dozens of popular Level 1 security missions, a set of achievements built around Exordium, and the AIR Career Program's move into the Achievements interface give new players a clearer path from starter space into their EVE careers. HUD Redesign: The first phase of EVE Online's new heads-up display. Players can opt in through Feature Preview and switch back to the current HUD while the redesign evolves based on community feedback. The updated HUD makes ship status, capacitor energy, and module activity easier to read in combat.

The first phase of EVE Online's new heads-up display. Players can opt in through Feature Preview and switch back to the current HUD while the redesign evolves based on community feedback. The updated HUD makes ship status, capacitor energy, and module activity easier to read in combat. Achievements and Art: New achievements across New Eden, including secret challenges for capsuleers to discover, alongside a visual effects and lighting pass on a range of frigates.

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