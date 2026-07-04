Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blaze Entertainment, Evercade, Visco

Evercade Announced Visco Arcade 1 & 2 Coming August 2026

Evercade recently announced that they will release two collections for the Visco arcade library, set to be released in August 2026.

Article Summary Evercade will release Visco Arcade 1 and Visco Arcade 2 as physical cartridges on August 28, 2026.

Evercade Visco Arcade 1 packs eight arcade games, including Andro Dunos, Drift Out, Goal! Goal! Goal!, and more.

Evercade Visco Arcade 2 adds eight more titles, featuring Neo Drift Out, Breaker's, Ganryu, and Bang Bang Busters.

Blaze Entertainment's two-cart Evercade Visco lineup delivers shooters, racers, fighters, sports, and platforming action.

Blaze Entertainment confirmed it will release two separate collections for the Visigo library of classic arcade titles. Why didn't they put all of this in one collection? Probably to make double the money off one set of titles. But both will be released on the same day as they come out in physical cartridge form for their line of consoles on August 28, 2026. We have more details of what's inside both below.

Prepare for all-out arcade action with this collection of eight hits from Visco. Includes the first entry in the renowned Drift Out series, the popular shoot 'em up Andro Dunos, and more!

Andro Dunos: Fight back against an unknown lifeform's invasion in this spectacular shoot 'em up, now available for Evercade!

Fight back against an unknown lifeform's invasion in this spectacular shoot 'em up, now available for Evercade! Ashura Blaster: Take command of the cutting-edge jet helicopters, Ashura 1 and 2, to thwart a rebel army's invasion in this scrolling shoot 'em up, now on Evercade!

Take command of the cutting-edge jet helicopters, Ashura 1 and 2, to thwart a rebel army's invasion in this scrolling shoot 'em up, now on Evercade! Asuka & Asuka: Blast off and battle Galaxy Highter's forces through time and space in this exciting scrolling shoot 'em up for Evercade!

Blast off and battle Galaxy Highter's forces through time and space in this exciting scrolling shoot 'em up for Evercade! Drift Out: Take the wheel of one of seven different rally cars and put your foot to the floor in this high-speed top-down racer for Evercade!

Take the wheel of one of seven different rally cars and put your foot to the floor in this high-speed top-down racer for Evercade! Earth Joker: U.N. Defense Force: Earth has been invaded by the evil Slytow forces. Fight to reclaim our home planet in this near-future shoot 'em up, now on Evercade!

Earth has been invaded by the evil Slytow forces. Fight to reclaim our home planet in this near-future shoot 'em up, now on Evercade! Galmedes: Take command of the powerful LEPTON weapons system and fight back against the dreaded Gildy's forces in this sci-fi shooter, now for Evercade!

Take command of the powerful LEPTON weapons system and fight back against the dreaded Gildy's forces in this sci-fi shooter, now for Evercade! Goal! Goal! Goal!: Pick your team from the 28 international squads available, and lead them to victory on the world stage in this speedy soccer game for Evercade!

Pick your team from the 28 international squads available, and lead them to victory on the world stage in this speedy soccer game for Evercade! Maze of Flott: Jump in your car and go in search of treasure! Explore open maps and even drive inside buildings in this maze action game, now on Evercade.

Press Start on another great collection of arcade games from Visco! Includes two entries in the high-speed Drift Out series, the colorful fighting action of Breaker's, the slick sports action of Battle Flip Shot and Bang Bead, cartoon mayhem in Captain Tomaday and Bang Bang Busters, and the hack-and-slash platforming of Ganryu.

Drift Out '94: The Hard Order: Put your foot to the floor in Drift Out '94, a high-speed racing classic from Visco, now available on Evercade!

The Hard Order: Put your foot to the floor in Drift Out '94, a high-speed racing classic from Visco, now available on Evercade! Neo Drift Out: New Technology: The ultimate world rally challenge awaits in Neo Drift Out from Visco, an arcade classic you can now enjoy on Evercade!

New Technology: The ultimate world rally challenge awaits in Neo Drift Out from Visco, an arcade classic you can now enjoy on Evercade! Breaker's: Choose your warrior and battle for martial arts supremacy in the colorful fighting game, Breaker's, now on Evercade!

Choose your warrior and battle for martial arts supremacy in the colorful fighting game, Breaker's, now on Evercade! Battle Flip Shot: Battle Flip Shot for Evercade brings the classic computer ping-pong format bang up to date with colorful characters and special attacks!

Battle Flip Shot for Evercade brings the classic computer ping-pong format bang up to date with colorful characters and special attacks! Bang Bead: Bang Bead, the follow-up to Battle Flip Shot, brings even more action to the court with this speedy, technical twist on one of the oldest game formats. Enjoy it on Evercade!

Bang Bead, the follow-up to Battle Flip Shot, brings even more action to the court with this speedy, technical twist on one of the oldest game formats. Enjoy it on Evercade! Captain Tomaday: Take to the skies and spread your tomatoey goodness in Captain Tomaday, a classic Visco "cute 'em up" for Evercade!

Take to the skies and spread your tomatoey goodness in Captain Tomaday, a classic Visco "cute 'em up" for Evercade! Ganryu: Visco's Ganryu brings relentless hack-and-slash action based on Japanese legends to Evercade!

Visco's Ganryu brings relentless hack-and-slash action based on Japanese legends to Evercade! Bang Bang Busters: Help Lazy and Refia battle the evil forces of Emperor Honey in this colorful elimination platformer, now on Evercade!

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