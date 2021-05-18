Evercade Reveals Arcade Collections For Handheld & VS Systems

The new purple spine denotes the separation from the main console-focused collections of Evercade cartridges and the numbering system is reset for this new arcade line. But it still has the same great attention to detail with the cartridges coming with a bespoke manual and cover and provided in a bespoke plastic clamshell case, to fit in with the rest of the Evercade line. The price point of these cartridges is also in line with the existing Evercade price point of £14.99/$19.99.

All these collections have been curated by hand and feature the latest in commercial arcade emulation, and all games have been officially licensed from the license holders to provide Evercade gamers the most accurate and playable experience available. The four collections feature some of the greatest hits of the arcade era with titles such as Double Dragon 2 and 3, Bad Dudes Vs Dragon Ninja, Crystal Castles and many other great titles that became synonymous with arcade and home video gaming.