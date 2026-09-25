Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: ', Blaze Entertainment, Evercade

Evercade Reveals James Pond & The Last Ninja & IK Collections

Evercade revealed two new retro game collections on the way with the James Pond Collection and The Last Ninja & IK Collections

Article Summary Evercade unveils the James Pond Collection and The Last Ninja & IK Collection, with both cartridges launching December 4.

James Pond Collection packs four 16-bit platforming classics, including Underwater Agent, RoboCod, and StarFI5H.

The Last Ninja & IK Collection brings 14 System 3 games together, spanning C64, ST, and ZX home computer versions.

Evercade pre-orders are live now, with the James Pond release in red packaging and Last Ninja & IK in the blue line.

Blaze Entertainment revealed two new Evercade retro game collections on the way, with the James Pond Collection and The Last Ninja & IK Collection. The first one is pretty self-explanatory as it will have all four titles released from the classic platforming PC title in one cartridge, while the second title will have several across multiple platforms that all tie back to the two fighting-related titles. Pre-orders are open now on the website, as both will be released on December 4.

Evercade – James Pond Collection

The James Pond Collection brings four 16-bit console adventures starring one of the most recognizable characters of the early 1990s, collected together on a single Evercade cartridge. Together, the four games showcase the humor, colorful characters, and distinctive platforming that helped make James Pond a memorable part of the early 90s gaming landscape. The collection features the 16-bit console versions of the four classic games. James Pond Collection is Evercade Home Console Cartridge #54 and will be presented in Evercade's distinctive red Home Console Collection packaging, complete with a physical cartridge and full-color manual.

James Pond: Underwater Agent

James Pond 2 – Codename: RoboCod

James Pond 3: Operation StarFI5H

The Aquatic Games Starring James Pond and the Aquabats

The Last Ninja & IK Collection

The Last Ninja & IK Collection brings two of System 3's most celebrated series together on one Evercade cartridge, with 14 games including multiple versions of these classic home computer releases. The collection spans the original The Last Ninja, its sequels, Ninja Remix, International Karate, and IK+. With different versions represented throughout the collection, players can experience how these celebrated games appeared and played across some of the defining home computer formats of their era. The Last Ninja & IK Collection is Evercade Home Computer Cartridge #12 and will be a part of Evercade's blue Home Computer line, complete with a physical cartridge and full-color manual.

International Karate (C64)

The Last Ninja (C64)

IK+ (C64)

Last Ninja 2: Back With A Vengeance (C64)

Ninja Remix (C64)

Last Ninja 3 (C64)

International Karate (ST)

IK+ (ST)

Last Ninja 2: Back With A Vengeance (ST)

Ninja Remix (ST)

Last Ninja 3 (ST)

International Karate (ZX)

IK+ (ZX)

Last Ninja 2: Back With A Vengeance (ZX)

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