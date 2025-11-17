Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Everdream Village, Mooneaters, Untold Tales, VARSAV Game Studios

Everdream Village WIll Launch Into Early Access in December

Everdream Village has been given an Early Access release date, as we'll see the cozy farming game come to Steam in mid-December

Indie game developer Mooneaters, along with co-publishers Untold Tales and VARSAV Game Studios, have confirmed Everdream Village is coming to Early Access. The team revealed the news today with an all-new trailer, showing off what you can expect to play when it launches. Enjoy that here as it will arrive on December 12, 2025.

Everdream Village

Everdream Village is a cozy farming adventure where you will build your ideal living, breathing village. Create and nurture personal bonds with your fellow villagers so they in turn, lend a hand, helping to grow crops, caring for your animals, and help look after your corner of paradise. But life isn't just about staying home. Explore a large open-world map and sail around enchanted islands, each with their own ecosystems, treasures, resources and adventures.

Sail Around and Explore Magical Islands: Set sail and explore a collection of enchanted islands, each with their own ecosystems, treasures, and resources to help you grow and expand your village.

Build a Living, Breathing Village: Your village is a thriving community that reacts to your choices. Befriend NPCs, manage their moods, and even possibly find romance. The village you build and maintain affects how everyone feels and behaves from a variety of factors.

Dive into an Animal Paradise: Interact with a massive variety of wild and domestic animals that each bring something different to the ecosystem. Breed and cross-breed animals to create unique variations of inherited traits. And when the islands' magic takes hold, transform into different animals to see the world through their eyes and maybe even cause a little mischief along the way.

Make Your Farm Flourish: Turn your little village into a thriving farm! Grow crops, care for animals, and build relationships with your fellow villagers. Each has their own routines, personality, and needs. The more they like you, the more they'll help around the place – harvesting crops, chopping wood, and even feeding your animals.

Terraform the Land: Shape the world to match your vision! Raise hills, carve out rivers, or dig deep underground to uncover hidden secrets, lost treasures, and rare resources.

A Sandbox of Adventures: Beyond farming and building, Everdream Village is packed with activities! Cook delicious meals, fish in scenic waters, collect rare creatures, or help villagers with unique quests . Every day offers something to make your time here feel like a never-ending adventure.

