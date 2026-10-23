Posted in: Daybreak Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Everquest, EverQuest Legends

EverQuest Legends Has Launched The Castle Nektropos Update

EverQuest Legends dropped a massive update this week, letting players explore Castle Nektropos in Halloween-themed content.

Article Summary EverQuest Legends launches the Castle Nektropos update, sending players into a reimagined haunted dungeon.

Explore Lake Nerius, battle through 15 boss encounters, and uncover the dark origins of the Everling curse.

The update adds Nektropos Undercroft and introduces the Half Dark Elf as a new playable race and starting city.

EverQuest Legends also kicks off a Halloween event with a free Werewolf pet illusion, quests, and spooky rewards.

Daybreak Games released a new massive update for EverQuest Legends this week in time for Halloween, as they are taking players back to Castle Nektropos. A familiar haunt to experienced players, this will take you into the depths of a haunted ruin, as you'll be transported back to the point when everything changed for this particular haunt. Everything about this content has been newly reimagined into a version that's far more explorable and dangerous, but the rewards that await you are too good to pass up. We have more details from the devs here, along with images and a trailer, as the content is now live.

EverQuest Legends Brings Back Nektropos Castle

EverQuest II players are familiar with Nektropos Castle as a cursed ruin. Now EverQuest Legends, set roughly five centuries earlier, takes players back to when it all started. In this haunting tale, a servant of the Everling household, worn down by years of abuse, has taken Lord Rikantus Everling's prized enchanted sword and slain all seven Everling daughters. Lord Rikantus has gone mad and begun raising the dead. His estranged surviving son, Lord Ollix Everling, now asks players to help put the house to rest.

Lake Nerius: A new open outdoor zone and the approach to the castle. Difficulty scales upward toward the canyon beneath.

Nektropos Castle: An instanced group dungeon with roughly fifteen boss encounters and enemies at levels 46 to 65.

Nektropos Undercroft: A hidden starting city beneath the castle, unknown to the Everlings living above it.

Half Dark Elf: A new playable race, with the Undercroft as its starting city.

Halloween Event: October 22 to November 3

A free Werewolf pet illusion in the in-game shop for the duration of the event.

A Half Dark Elf-themed quest in Lake Nerius that rewards a choice of pet illusion.

New pet illusions in the Marketplace, including: Undead Frog Scarecrow Skeleton (Dark Bone, Ice Bone, and Standard) Vampire Bat Spectre Gelatinous Cube Zombie Mummy



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