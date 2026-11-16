Posted in: Darkpaw Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Everquest

EverQuest Teases New Favors of Fortune Expansion Livestream

Darkpaw Games will be holding a special livestream showcase this week for EverQuest, showing off the new Favors of Fortune expansion

Article Summary Darkpaw Games will host an EverQuest Favors of Fortune livestream on November 17 at 4pm PST on YouTube.

EverQuest developers will discuss Favors of Fortune creative choices, key details, and the expansion launch date.

Favors of Fortune follows a divine war as Scorn returns and corrupted fortune spreads across Norrath and beyond.

EverQuest Favors of Fortune adds six zones, Dark Elf Bards, a Collection Depot, and new raids and quests.

Darkpaw Games has confirmed they will hold a special livestream showcase for EverQuest, featuring the new Favors of Fortune expansion. The event will take place on November 17 at 4pm PST, as the team will bring up several topics, including the creative choices and other key info behind the expansion, hopefully including visuals and video, but ultimately providing its launch date. Those who will be included in the discussion include Design Manager Adam Bell, Art Manager Shannon Parnell, Software Engineering Manager Lucy McLaurin, and the Head of Studio Jenn Chan.

While we do expect them to gush a bit about what we can expect to end up playing, be aware that unless the launch is coming up really soon, we're probably not getting the full picture until we get closer to its release. We have a few more details below, and you can catch the stream on their official YouTube channel.

EverQuest Will Delve Deeper Into Favors of Fortune

Favors of Fortune begins after a brief, destructive war between the gods. Mithaniel Marr and Rallos Zek are attempting to negotiate a truce, but Mithaniel is concerned about changes in his sister, Erollisi. He reveals that Scorn has returned. Across the lesser planes, chance is behaving unnaturally. Gambles become disastrous, previously reliable odds change, and victories slip away under an unseen influence. The official announcement describes fortune as being deliberately corrupted, with the pattern spreading while its precise cause remains unexplained. With the gods distracted and Scorn's influence growing, the announcement calls on Norrath's adventurers to confront the threat.

Dark Elf Bard: Dark Elves can become Bards for the first time—a new race and class combination.

Six expansion zones.

Collection Depot: Personal storage dedicated to collectible items.

New raids, missions, quests, and collections.

New spells, combat abilities, and Alternate Advancement abilities.

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