Posted in: Games, Rockfish Games, Video Games | Tagged: Everspace 2, Everspace 2: Galactic Edition

Everspace 2: Galactic Edition Has Launched For Nintendo Switch 2

Everspace 2: Galactic Edition brings everything ever released for the game so far into one title, as it's out now on Nintendo Switch 2.

Article Summary Everspace 2: Galactic Edition is out now on Nintendo Switch 2, bringing the complete space shooter experience.

The Nintendo Switch 2 edition includes the full Everspace 2 base game, updates, expansions, DLC, and bonuses.

Battle through Cluster 34 as clone pilot Adam in Everspace 2, with loot-driven combat, secrets, and factions.

Galactic Edition packs in Titans, Wrath of the Ancients, and the Supporter Pack with story, gear, and cosmetics.

Rockfish Games has launched Everspace 2: Galactic Edition for the Nintendo Switch 2 this week, bringing the full experience to the platform. This is everything you could want under one title, as they have added the full game with every update so far, as well as the expansions, the DLC, and more for you to roam the galaxy with. We have more info and the release trailer here, as the game is available right now.

Everspace 2 : Galactic Edition

Everspace 2 puts you in the pilot seat in this fast-paced single-player space shooter, where vicious encounters and brutal challenges stand between you and that next epic loot drop. Explore the war-torn star systems of the Demilitarized Zone of Cluster 34—each massive handcrafted area is packed with secrets, puzzles, and perils to encounter. Experience a thrilling sci-fi story following Adam, a clone pilot seeking his place in the universe.

The events of his past tangle with clashing factions as the DMZ approaches a boiling point. Escape colonial capture, navigate the intrigues of local warlords, evade energy-maddened cultists, and fend off war-hungry aliens. Adam will need more than wits, luck, and skill to survive—gather a team of experts to achieve his payday and finally achieve his dream of escaping the DMZ. Meet old friends and new allies, each with their own stories to tell. They will join you during missions, provide upgradable perks, unlock new abilities, and aid your path forward.

Everspace 2 : Titans: The Dreadnought and Leviathan have arrived in Cluster 34. Collect new weapons and gear sets by tackling massive repeatable challenges. Discover two exciting storylines alongside a cast of new and returning characters!

The Dreadnought and Leviathan have arrived in Cluster 34. Collect new weapons and gear sets by tackling massive repeatable challenges. Discover two exciting storylines alongside a cast of new and returning characters! Everspace 2 : Wrath of the Ancients: The Ancients have awakened! Their wrath has laid waste to human settlements in Cluster 34, and the path of destruction leads to the Okkar Homeworlds. Take flight in this massive expansion containing a post-game storyline, exciting side quests, four new star systems, new weapons and gear, and the Wraith starfighter.

The Ancients have awakened! Their wrath has laid waste to human settlements in Cluster 34, and the path of destruction leads to the Okkar Homeworlds. Take flight in this massive expansion containing a post-game storyline, exciting side quests, four new star systems, new weapons and gear, and the Wraith starfighter. Everspace 2 : Supporter Pack: The Everspace 2 Supporter Pack opens up new cosmetic options for series megafans to customize ships. Contains more than 50 customizable additions, including adjustable ship skins, decals, engine and thruster effects, and cybernetic glow lighting options.

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