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Every Announcement From The 2026 Galaxies Autumn Showcase

Over 50 announcements took place during the 2026 Galaxies Autumn Showcase, as we got a mix of everything from AAA to indie titles.

Article Summary The 2026 Galaxies Autumn Showcase delivered 50-plus game announcements, spanning AAA updates, indie reveals, demos, and launches.

Major Galaxies Autumn Showcase highlights included inZOI, THE FINALS: PRIME TIME, Hellraiser: Revival, and The Escapists 3.

World premieres at the Galaxies Autumn Showcase featured AfterZero: The Last Drive, My Penguin Friend, and Encryption.

Release dates, betas, and demos dominated the Galaxies Autumn Showcase, with news on Frosthaven, Squad, SPINE, and more.

Earlier today, the fourth official Galaxies Showcase took place, bringing in a ton of news on games for Autumn 2026. Over 50 titles from AAA to indie developers had news of some kind this week, ranging from premieres to updates to new content, and more. As you might suspect, there's a lot to cover across nearly two hours of content. Thankfully, the organizers were gracious enough to provide the full rundown of everything they showed off, along with the video above.

The 2026 Galaxies Autumn Showcase

Krafton shared a new gameplay trailer for life simulation phenomenon inZOI, confirming that its Early Access period will end soon. Players who purchase the game now can enjoy the available DLC for free and step into the role of creators who shape the lives and stories of their "Zois."

BetaDwarf debuted a new trailer for Vaultbreakers and launched its Alpha Test. A top-down extraction RPG published by Square Enix Collective, Vaultbreakers sends players on adventures to loot ancient artifacts, build their haven, and clear a path to the Dragonvault – in PvE or PvPvE.

Embark Studios revealed the first gameplay trailer for the next chapter of THE FINALS, PRIME TIME. The world's first FPS Game Show will release their new major update just five days after the showcase, including the biggest upgrade to destruction since launch.

Saber Interactive brought two reveals. The publisher debuted a cinematic trailer for Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival – a first-person action horror survival game, out now on all platforms (more at hellraiser.com) – and a brand-new gameplay trailer for Stuntman: Hollywood, featuring Knight Rider, where players pull off death-defying stunts inspired by fan-favourite Universal Pictures films and NBCUniversal TV shows.

Focus Entertainment delivered exciting news for one of their upcoming games. A free demo and pre-orders for Elta: Defy All Gods – an adrenaline-fuelled action-platformer from Afterburner Studios, the team behind Dreamscaper – are available now on PC, PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X|S. The publisher also shared a roadmap trailer for Train Sim World 7, from Dovetail Games. The trailer combined footage from the recently released game with a look at Tadami Line, its first Japanese route, before showcasing an exciting line-up of new routes and trains on the way. They also promoted the Free Starter Edition, available across all platforms, letting anyone learn to drive a train now and expand their experience with the add-ons of their choice later.

Team17 showcased the reveal trailer for The Escapists 3, a brand-new (and 3D!) sequel to the beloved prison-break franchise coming to PC and consoles in 2027.

Frontier Developments celebrated the launch week of Planet Zoo 2, inviting viewers to relax with a showcase of its stunning new animals, including fully aquatic and flying species, and the ability to release animals into expansive Wildlife Reserves.

WORLD PREMIERES & EXCLUSIVE REVEALS

3DClouds delivered a world-exclusive first reveal of AfterZero: The Last Drive, a survival driving adventure with puzzle-solving and exploration at its core, never shown before.

Good Gate Media debuted the world premiere trailer for My Penguin Friend, a puzzle adventure game inspired by a true story. Play as Dindim, a plucky little penguin, washed up in a human-sized world after a storm sweeps him off course. Splash, squawk, peck, and poop across a glittering coastal village and see how far a little curiosity can take you. Wishlist on Steam now!

Digital Lighthouse announced its new title, Encryption, a cinematic first-person horror adventure set in a wildfire-ravaged Matera, Italy, following a father's desperate search for his missing daughter. Coming to PC in early 2027.

PARCO GAMES debuted a brand-new trailer for DEPERSON, featuring never-before-seen footage from an upcoming chapter. Developed by Error Thing, DEPERSON follows Aaron through a surreal nightmare where obedience is survival.

Wired Productions commanded attention with multiple reveals: the debut of the "ACT III: The Man" trailer for psychological thriller When Sirens Fall Silent, alongside a console announcement; a 60-second teaser for AGNI: Village of Calamity showing new story, gameplay, and an original song from Black Razor Records; and an exclusive gameplay reveal of the level editor feature in MR. RECORDS, an uplifting musical adventure.

RELEASE DATES & LAUNCH ANNOUNCEMENTS

Arc Games launched the complete digital adaptation of acclaimed board game Frosthaven, from the mind of Isaac Childres, available now on PC in its full 1.0 version. The publisher also revealed a Open Beta Launch trailer for Nautus, a charmingly quirky 4-player co-op underwater adventure from Magic Design Studios, the creators of Have a Nice Death.

Raw Fury revealed a release date of November 26th (Steam) for Appulse, an intense top-down shooter inspired by pinball mechanics, and a launch trailer for dungeon-crawling survival exploration game Deep Dish Dungeon – out now!

Vertigo Games shared a new trailer for Arizona Sunshine, showcasing the unbreakable bond between survivor Sunny and his fiercely loyal dog Buddy as they take on the zombie apocalypse in explosive third-person action, playable solo or in co-op. The game launches January 21, 2027, with pre-orders now live and 48 hours of early access available with the Deluxe Edition.

4Divinity revealed a gameplay trailer for Guns of Eschaton, billed as the world's first soulslike FPS, a dark Western from the legendary Viktor Antonov, arriving December 8th, 2026 on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam.

Fictions shared a gameplay trailer for Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, confirming the Panache Digital Games survival title is "evolving" on December 8th across Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S – with all current-gen console upgrades coming simultaneously to PC (Steam, Epic Games Store).

Critical Reflex announced that Altered Alma will be coming to PlayStation. Altered Alma is a Metroidvania blending RPG elements, dating-sim features and slick pixel art in the cyberpunk cityscape of Neo Barcelona.

Dear Villagers revealed a new trailer for Gravity Circuit 2, confirming a Spring 2027 release window, a Nintendo Switch 2 announcement, and a demo shadow-dropping on Steam now – featuring 30 minutes of gameplay across two stages and two characters, Kai and Cable.

Tiny Dragon Games revealed a new trailer and a release date of November 10th for chaotic, physics-based, feed-em-up game One More Plate.

Super Rare Originals confirmed Lelu, a monochromatic clockwork puzzle-platformer, arriving on Steam and Nintendo Switch 2 on January 21st, 2027.

Line Games Corporation announced an Early Access release date (January 8th, 2027) for Ember and Blade, a survivors-like adventure that, following its Demo 2.0 in September, introduced direct combo action transforming it into an exhilarating Musou-like experience.

Secret Mode & Offworld shared a new trailer for tactical FPS Squad, confirming it's coming to console in 2027, and a free alpha preview on PS5 running October 16th-25th.

Entalto Publishing kicked off the launch campaign for SOMBRAS: Negative Frames, a first-person narrative photography game launching across PC, PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch 2.

DEMOS, PLAYTESTS & WISHLISTS

Heat Death Studio revealed a new trailer for Appa, a surreal narrative-driven card battler about two siblings navigating grief – with Steam playtests beginning today.

Head Up Games launched the demo for cozy Caribbean sandbox Tinker Islands immediately following its trailer.

Santa Barbara Games launched a limited-time public pre-alpha playtest for Voidwood, a co-op survival horror game where your voice can save your friends or give them away, available immediately on Steam during the showcase.

PesiiDom revealed gameplay footage of the new public playtest for SPRKLS.exe, a melancholic puzzle-platformer visual novel about friendship and apocalypse, covering the game's first chapter.

1312 Interactive revealed a new demo for co-op physics-stealth game We Are So Cooked, developed by Dwarven Brothers and co-produced by Outlier Games.

ProbablyMonsters unveiled a new trailer for Nekome: Nazi Hunter, a stylized third-person narrative action game set in the Second World War that centers on a young Romani man's quest for revenge. The trailer revealed the title's villains: Hitler's Hyenas, a notorious squad of brutal Nazis.

AstronautCat Studios debuted a demo trailer for Late Shift, an anomaly found footage horror game set in a looping cinema.

Friday Sundae revealed a new trailer for There Are No Ghosts at the Grand, a musical Lovecraftian renovation game, showcasing gameplay from its upcoming Steam Next Fest demo this October, ahead of PC Early Access on Steam and Xbox in December 2026.

Kinetic Publishing shared a brand-new gameplay trailer for Contact Protocol, a starship job simulator set aboard a corporate vessel bound for Jupiter – wishlist on Steam now, coming Spring 2027.

Nekki revealed a new trailer for cyberpunk Gun Fu action game SPINE, showcasing new gameplay and character customisation. SPINE comes to PC and consoles Summer 2027.

Wombat Brawler invited players to wishlist cozy wilderness-escape game Wild n Chill on Steam now.

INDIE & PARTNER HIGHLIGHTS

Gambit Digital revealed a new trailer for 1666: Amsterdam, a dark, story-led action-adventure where Noa, the Collector, wields witchcraft to uncover demonic entities hiding behind human faces.

Kallisti Games debuted a new gameplay trailer for AOKAKI, a tokusatsu-inspired platformer set in a land of insect samurai.

Room6, Crytivo, Antifreeze Games, and Hollow Beak Games rounded out a stacked indie line-up:

room6 shared a story trailer for Kitsune: The Journey of Adashino, a 3D action-adventure inspired by Japanese folklore, coming to Steam in 2027.

Crytivo revealed a gameplay trailer for Kloa: Child of the Forest, a handcrafted pixel-art action-adventure arriving January 2027.

Antifreeze Games debuted a gameplay trailer for Satellite Odyssey: Jupiter, a decopunk blend of survival horror and noir detective mystery.

Hollow Beak Games revealed an exclusive gameplay trailer and a March 2027 release date for Vale's Echo, a "cozy horror" underworld adventure built on an eerie atmosphere rather than gore.

Curveball Games shared a pre-launch gameplay trailer for Planted!, a chaotic horticultural combat party game for 1-4 players.

SHUEISHA GAMES debuted the second trailer for Wild Wild Eden, an open-world survival-crafting game, with new footage centred on the Aidons: sleep-taming, riding, farming, and a living food chain.

ZA/UM announced that ZERO PARADES: Director's Cut, the espionage RPG from the creators of Disco Elysium, is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5, with platform-specific feature reveals including Joy-Con 2 mouse controls, touchscreen support, native 4K, adaptive triggers and 3D audio.

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